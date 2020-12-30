Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Arkansas virus hospitalizations hit new high; prisons lock down
- California has nation's 2nd confirmed case of virus variant
- Police on report man was making bombs: 'Hindsight is 20/20'
- Missouri senator to contest Biden's Electoral College win
- China OKs 1st homegrown vaccine said to be 79.3% effective
- Man called most prolific serial killer in U.S. history dies
- Trump push on $2K checks flops as GOP-led Senate won't vote
- Yemeni officials: Blast at Aden airport kills 25, wounds 110
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy homicides at unusually high seven as year nears end
- White County Circuit Judge Craig Hannah rules Unity Health tax exempt
- 12 homicides in White County in 2020 include four worked by sheriff's office
- Harding University president search may take up to 'a year or so'
- Sentence starts for former Camp Wyldewood director convicted of video voyeurism
- Three reportedly threatened with gun in September at Searcy motel
- $10,000 gift to provide extra protection for White County deputies
- Judsonia repeat offender gets four years in prison in domestic battery plea deal
- Convicted armed robber charged with threatening to kill Beebe resident
- Bald Knob to hold off on issuing code violation citations until new council sworn in
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.