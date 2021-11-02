The White County Central School Board vice president handily held off a challenge for his seat in Tuesday night’s school board election.
Incumbent Larry Stevens unofficially received 220 votes (70.06 percent) while Brandon Martin received 94 votes (29.93 percent). The election will be certified at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight.
“I was very happy and excited to see that the community got behind me,” Stevens said Wednesday. “I was just hoping they would see where my heart has been, my heart for this school and this community, and I am glad that there were enough people that saw that because I am real passionate about seeing these building projects through.
“We have a lot going on and I am just real passionate about seeing them go through, so I’m very happy that I did win.”
In a September special election, White County Central School District voters passed a 2-mill property tax increase to provide funding “for constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping school facilities,” according to a pamphlet promoting that election.
Superintendent Dean Stanley said the millage increase will allow the district to do capital improvements such as a more-that-20,000-square foot classroom building, a more-than-8,000 square foot area for cafeteria dining, a water treatment facility to help with sewer problems, new parking at the high school at the north end of the campus and some athletic improvements, including a new soccer field and a new softball field and an upgrade on the baseball field, a track and some concession and restroom areas.
Stevens, a 1987 graduate of White County Central, said he was very happy the community passed the property tax.
In addition to remaining on the board to be involved in those projects, another thing Stevens mentioned was that “it will be a very big honor” to hand his son, Deklan, his diploma when he graduates from White County Central in 2022. “We’ve always kind of had a gentleman’s agreement with the board if one of our kids was a senior, we could do that.”
