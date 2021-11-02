Unofficial results show White County Central School Board incumbent Larry Stevens will keep his position on the board. Stevens received 220 votes and Brandon Martin received 94 votes.
White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight said 36 people voted early. The election will be certified at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to McKnight.
Stevens serves as School Board vice president.
