Unity Health President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Webb has resigned, according to a spokeperson for the hospital system.
No reason was given for why Webb stepped down Thursday. Marketing Director Brooke Pryor said Ray Montgomery, whom Webb replaced as president and CEO when he retired, will be resuming the role in the interim while Unity Health searches for a permanent replacement.
"He [Montgomery] was our CEO for 30 years and he was also acting as the chairman of the board of directors, so still highly engaged with Unity," Pryor said, "so we are very blessed that he is available to be the interim just because of his knowledge obviously and his engagement with Unity, and it’s a perfect fit on an interim basis.”
Pryor said Webb assumed the position in July 2018. “We wish him well, and we are grateful for Ray at this time.”
Although Montgomery will be over the entire system, Pryor said each Unity Health hospital, including the hospital in Jacksonville, and adjacent properties, that closed in 2019 but was acquired by the system last year, has its own administrator.
The Jacksonville hospital is undergoing $8.2 million in renovations and is expected to open by the end of the year. When the property was purchased, Webb said that Unity Health intended "to see our first patient by early summer 2022;" however, supply chain issues have caused delays. It will give Unity Health four hospital campuses, with two in Searcy and another in Newport.
Webb came to Unity Health after serving as vice president and administrator at Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock. He also had been a vice president of patient services at the North Little Rock hospital from July 2012 through October 2015. Before that, he was an administrator at Baptist Health Medical Center in Stuttgart. Webb also served as CEO of Good Shepherd Medical Center in Linden, Texas, from February 2007 to May 2009.
