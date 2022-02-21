There has been a 1,650 percent increase in catalytic converter thefts the last few years reported to the White County Sheriff’s Office as they have “really boomed up” across the state, according to Detective Ken Booth.
According to figures from the sheriff’s office, two reports of catalytic converters thefts were made in 2019. In 2020, the reported number went up to 33. In 2021, there were 35 reports.
Catalytic converter thefts reported to the Searcy Police Department last year were almost triple the sheriff’s office’s numbers, according to Lt. Todd Wells, with around 100 reported.
Booth said that in Arkansas last year approximately 30,000 catalytic converters were reported sold to scrap yards. “That doesn’t mean all of them were stolen,” he said. “There are legitimate business, scrap yards, things like that, where they take them off of their vehicles and sell them.”
However, he said that thefts of catalytic converters have gone from not being “a common thing” to being a big issue. “You always heard stories about it, but here it has been the last four years or so that it has really hit.”
The reason for the uptick is because “it’s quick money,” Booth said. What scrap yards are getting from the converters are precious metals, including platinum, according to Detective Paul McIntosh. Trace amounts of palladium and rhodium, which has skyrocketed in value per ounce, are also extracted from the converters.
Booth said the sheriff’s office has found from many people it has dealt with that the thefts are drug-related.
“Nowadays they run around with the saws all in the floorboards of their car and so when they see the opportunity they will pull up and just step out of a car, roll under it, cut it off, roll out and get in their car and leave,” he said. “They will do it in broad daylight, in the middle of a parking lot.”
Some of those doing the thefts, Booth said, don’t even have a vehicle to drive so it’s hard to target them and where they will be. “When they are carrying those saws around, you don’t know where they are going to go next.”
Wells added, “These criminals do not care who they steal from. Victims range from individuals to businesses and churches.”
He said the most common targets are trucks, sport utility vehicles and buses “because they are easier to get underneath.”
Booth and McIntosh said that vans from the different churches are big targets. “We don’t get the reports for the ones in Searcy,” Booth said. “Those vans and those vehicles that belong to the churches are parked there and they are alone for the whole week, it’s just an easy target. With vans, it’s easy to crawl under them and cut them off.”
McIntosh said when all of these thefts started getting big last year, he worked two to three cases back to back on churches. He said where he was working he talked to one of the investigators from North Little Rock and in the “dead middle of the day, someone walked by and went up underneath the Lowe’s truck, cut the catalytic converter off and walked off. Gwatney in Jacksonville got hit for 27 [catalytic converter thefts] in one night. That was a pretty tough time. They were hitting them hard.”
Booth showed video of thieves in other places arriving at driveways, jacking up cars and cutting off catalytic converters.
He said catalytic converter thieves “will take whatever they can get, but some vehicles are worth a lot more than others. You take a Ford three-quarter-ton and up, for a used price you’re looking at $800 for a catalytic converter.”
Booth shared a story of a guy rolling under a truck at a gas station and rolling out in less that five minutes with a converter that had an estimated value of $1,456.
He said he also arrested a person who did not live in White County, and his sales of stolen catalytic converters last year from January until October was $45,151. “That’s tax-free,” Booth said with a laugh.
Scrapping requirements
Booth said the individual took all of the converters to a recycling company in Pulaski County.
According to the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, Booth said, scrap metal dealers are supposed to provide the seller’s information, his/her driver’s license information, the vehicle he/she is driving with the license tag number. “In all $45,000’s worth, every catalytic converter he sold, it didn’t put any information on what he was driving.” He said the license tag listed each time was not even a real tag and that was on every single sale that was written down. He said this person stole from different counties.
Booth said recycling companies are making the problem worse by “playing along because they’re making big money off of these. When they’re giving him $325 for one converter, that means they’re getting $800 for it.”
When a scrap yard takes a converter in, Booth said by the guidelines, it not only has to report who brought it on, who was driving and provide pictures of the vehicle, but there is supposed to be numbers written down that come off the catalytic converter. Booth said the scrap yards “hardly ever do that.” Once the catalytic converter is take in, the scrap yards have 24 hours to turn in the information.
“I don’t think the average man on the street should be able to walk in [to sell a catalytic converter] without some type of license and sell $45,000 worth of catalytic converters in 10 months,” Booth said. “Evidently he does not have a job. He doesn’t have a car registered in his name.”
If the detectives come across scrap dealers not recording the information correctly, they will be given a warning, and if they don’t get the information filled out correctly, they start writing them citations.
However, he said White County is not having the problems with scrap yards that other counties are having.
He mentioned a county where a woman carried in three catalytic converters to cash in, the recycling person wrote “walk-in” on the line where the vehicle information was to be listed.
“As long as they know they can get away with it … she came twice in one day and they put walk-in again,” Booth said. “They are not scared at all. People have been killed cutting them off.“ He said some will go to old junkyards and there have been situations where the vehicle will fall or break and the person could be hurt.
Booth said as far as he knows there are three places that are legally for scrap in White County. McIntosh added that “the second-hand dealers are starting to pop up, too.”
“There are always second-hand dealers that will buy them,” Booth said. “It’s not legal. It can be, they can become legal, but they have to follow those guidelines and report. We get a lot of that, that somebody is buying them in their barn then they will take them to a scrap yard under their name, which also makes it hard for us to see who is stealing catalytic converters.”
Costs and precautions
While the thieves and scrap yards stand to make bank on the stolen converters, the victims are left to figure out if they want to replace the converter on their vehicle. The purpose of the converter is to turn harmful gases like carbon monoxide and uncombusted hydrocarbons into harmless products such as water and carbon dioxide through use of a catalyst.
By federal law, all vehicles since 1975 are required by the Environmental Protection Agency to have one, but replacing a stolen one with a new one in factory condition, “I have seen estimates go as high as $4,000,” Booth said. He said individuals can go to an auto store and get an “after-market, cheaper converter for $600 to get it put on.”
He also said as far as the expense goes with insurance companies, “it has become so common to them that they don’t question it.”
But that doesn’t mean everyone is just accepting the added cost. One company that has a big fleet of vehicles and is trying to do something when it comes to catalytic converter thefts is AT&T, Booth said. He said what AT&T started doing last year was putting blue paint on the converter that is heat resistant and won’t come off and putting a stamp on each converter with an “A” so police can identify them.
“Once we find a catalytic converter, there’s not law against possessing one,” he said. “So if I pull somebody over and they got two catalytic converters in back of the car, we know they’re stolen, but I have to prove they are stolen, so now we have got to find out where those two catalytic converters go and now I have to literally match them to a vehicle so that I can say, ‘This is it and this was stolen.’”
Bait vehicles are put out to try to catch the thieves, Booth said, “and I’ve got some trackers that are very sensitive. These trackers are so sensitive they can walk up and open that door and like that, its tracker will go off. So, when it’s on the exhaust, if that exhaust starts moving, the alert will be send to my phone that they are cutting it off. That’s just for bait vehicles.”
Booth said some people also put cages over their catalytic converters. However, he added that recently there was someone who not only got the converter stolen but the thief wound up taking the entire exhaust system as well “to get out of there in a hurry. So then you would have to replace that entire exhaust system.”
Tips for prevent a vehicle from being a target, Booth and McIntosh said, include parking the vehicle in a well-lit area, setting the alarm system to vibration to where it “will sense if someone is messing with the car; invest in some type of camera system.”
Wells added that if it the vehicle is parked where there is “good quality video surveillance” in “some of the cases we have got convictions on are where the investigator has good quality video to link suspect(s) and suspect(s) vehicles.”
He also suggested calling the police “if you see or hear anything suspicious.”
A person will know if their catalytic converter is stolen, Booth and McIntosh said, if they start their vehicle and they hear it sound “very loud.”
“That is a good sign,” Booth said. “It will sound like a car with no exhaust.”
Booth said the sheriff’s office would love to set up a big sting operation busting everyone stealing catalytic converters, but the problem is, there are so many of them and “that’s not necessarily their main profession.”
