Prize money has been provided by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission to the Jesse Dylan James Foundation to help with its Steak Cookoff Association event in June.
The commission gave $10,000 to the Searcy nonprofit that was created to bring awareness to teenage suicide and bullying.
Jeremy James, whose son, Jesse, died by suicide, made the request at the commission’s monthly meeting Wednesday morning in the Carmichael Community Center. James said the SCA Cook Off is an international event that the foundation has brought to the area to raise money for speakers to come to Searcy to communicate with students and for scholarships for Searcy High School students.
James said last December that he wanted to put Searcy on the “national map” as a destination for steak cook-offs.
City Attorney Buck Gibson asked James how many participants came in for the last SCA Cook Off, which was held in November at the White County Fairgrounds.
“We had around 45 teams and the teams have an average of three people,” James said. “We had teams from 12 states, as far as South Dakota, Iowa and Florida. We would like to invite the community this time to get Searcy involved.”
He said there are 500 of these cook-off events per year in the United States. “We are projected to be in the top five, the top 1 percent this year.”
Originally, James said the foundation was going to ask for $25,000 from the commission, but after a Tuesday night meeting, “we sharpened our pencils and decided we don’t want the A&P to take all this brunt.”
He said $10,000 to $12,000 was needed “to cover a lot of our costs.” While the funds will be used for payouts of prize money, James also mentioned the cost of the steaks, bought locally, would be from $8,000 to $10,000. Other costs would be for the rental of the fairgrounds plus tables and chairs.
Accompanying James and his wife, Jennifer, was Kandis Rodgers of the SCA. She said the international organization is in 13 countries and all 50 states. The home office she said is just outside of Fort Worth in a town called Bedford.
“Most all of the events that we host and sponsor are to help some charity or local organization to be able to grow the things they do,” Rodgers said. She said these events enhance the growth of a small community.
“We started with very humble beginnings with nine contests a year and there were 15 to 20 participants at those contests,” she said. “Now we have grown to approximately 500 events annually.
“If there were more days to the weekend, we would have more than that. We are squeezing them in on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. When we started with the [James] foundation, our first event was what we call a single contest. The next one we did was a double contest. The next one we have for June 18th and 19th is a triple contest. We will be running three events in one.”
She said the June contest will start on that Friday then “we will run two on Saturday.”
“Usually when you do bigger events like that we are able to draw more teams and a larger crowd of people, so the opportunity here is to continue growth,” Rodgers said. “We started doing quads, which will be four, so if we can grow this large enough from a triple, we’ll move it to a quad, which will bring more people here.”
Rodgers said typically the teams will either come a day or two ahead of time. She said they stay two or three days and some of them will want to go out to the fairgrounds to practice the day before so they know what the light looks like, “what the temps are, what the dust factor is, all the things that will affect what they are doing.”
“It is kind of unusual how strategic they are,” she said. “This is a super qualifier triple event which will offer them to go to the world finals, which is held in Fort Worth in March. That is a 10,000-dollar steak, so first-prize steak is 1,000 and 1,500 dollars at most local events. So you’re going to draw a crowd from all over.
“They stay in hotels for two or three nights. They buy five, six, eight, 10 meals. They shop in stores. So we impact small communities when we come in and that doesn’t include rep team, sponsorship team and all the judges that come in as well.”
Gibson wanted to know how many other events like Searcy’s are in Arkansas. Rodgers said the SCA had 11 last year and actually had to shut down a few due to COVID-19.
“We were actually a week out and got COVID restrictions released last year to be able to do the one here that we were basically putting together in 10 days,” she said. “2020 was not what any of us typically expect. We worked within restraints. We have very stringent COVID guidelines under our sanctioned events, what we have to do as far as cleanliness and sanitation and face masks and all that kind of thing. We have the public coming in from all different places so we have to be very careful about that.”
This year, James said they would like to bring three food trucks to the fairgrounds with three types of food on the second day of their June event this year. “Hopefully, the participants can have something different to eat than just a steak and the people of the town can eat also.”
A&P Commissioner Tommy Centola, a Creole-Cajun chef and cookbook author, said, “Just to let you all know, I was out there last year and I see a great opportunity for this to grow. I have been to a few cooking competitions in my time and I think it’s a great opportunity for the city. It’s a great opportunity for the foundation. I really see this growing good.”
Commissioner Jim House made the motion for the funds to go toward the prize money and it was passed unanimously. Commissioner Brandon Williams told James the commission would like to see exactly where the money was going, so an explanation needed to be provided for each expense.
James said there is an event in Missouri during the same time as the one in Searcy this year, so the extra money for the prizes was appreciated. He said $10,000 would be a very good amount for the foundation to make the prizes “a lot more attractive for people to come.”
The foundation uses the money it raises, according to Jennifer James, to bring awareness by educating students about the damaging effects of peer pressure, bullying and cyber relations to help prevent teenage suicide. The foundation has brought in two speakers, in 2018 and 2019. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there was not a speaker brought in during 2020.
“We are hoping that will be lifted and we can bring in some new speakers this year at the junior high and the high school,” she said. “We do two scholarships a year for the Searcy Marching Band members ... . We would like to expand from just the band. Right now, we are limited to that but we would like to offer it to all students at Searcy.”
Jennifer James said the foundation really would like to help parents know what is going on behind the scenes. “The speakers we brought in all talked about social media and how social media can affect the developing mind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.