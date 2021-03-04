The Arkansas House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 6 by a 75-18 vote on Wednesday, sending a ear-total abortion ban to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desk for his signature.
SB6, sponsored by Sen. Jason Rapert of Conway as well as Rep. Mary Bentley of Perryville, is unlike previous bills brought forward in that it includes no rape or incest exemptions.
Wednesday’s vote included multiple speakers who spoke for and against the legislation. Quoting much of the bill verbatim in her comments, Bentley said the U.S. Supreme Court’s previous decisions on abortion had little support from legal scholars and the American public.
Rep. Joe Cloud of Russellville said, “If [other representatives] are OK with taking a life [through abortion], that is a very slippery slope.”
Rep. Joy Springer of Little Rock described the bill as unconstitutional.
“Voting for [SB6] will take away a woman’s right to choose,” Springer said.
If SB6 receives the governor’s signature, abortions performed in the state will come with a criminal penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $100,000 in fines. Exemptions to SB6’s language only include abortions performed to save the life of the mother.
The House’s debate over SB6 began Tuesday in the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, which in a near-unanimous vote sent the legislation to the floor for Wednesday’s approval. Bentley laid out the reasoning for bringing SB6 forward: forcing a Supreme Court ruling on the constitutionality of abortion.
“Unashamedly, I hope [Arkansas’ passing SB6] will be the start to ending abortion in America,” Bentley said.
She also pointed to scientists who have said that human life begins at conception.
“We know [a fetus] is not a blob of tissue,” Bentley said. “[A fetus] is a human being.”
Allan Parker, president of The Justice Foundation, spoke alongside Bentley at Tuesday’s meeting and described SB6 as a “loving solution.”
Before 20 members of the public who had signed up to comment on SB6 at Tuesday’s meeting were able to, Rep. John Payton of Wilburn made a procedural motion to try to force a vote on the legislation before the public could comment. After pushback from fellow Republican Rep. Jeff Wardlaw of Hermitage, the members of the public signed up to speak were allowed to make two-minute statements on SB6.
Rep. Ashley Hudson of Little Rock pointed out in her comments on the floor Wednesday that the idea that SB6 might force a reconsideration on the constitutionality of abortion by the Supreme Court might be folly. Multiple states are ahead of Arkansas in having passed near-total abortion bans that have already been challenged in the courts.
It is also not certain that Hutchinson will sign SB6 when it arrives on his desk. While both chambers of the Arkansas Legislature would easily have the votes to overturn a veto by the governor, the governor has yet to offer a clear statement on his line of thinking.
At Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, Hutchinson said that he has consistently signed all pro-life legislation that has arrived on his desk, but added that the lack of rape and incest exemptions were notable.
For now, Rapert, Bentley and other pro-life politicians and citizens across Arkansas can celebrate. A noticeable applause erupted from the House chamber in the moments following Wednesday’s vote.
Shortly after the bill passed, the ACLU of Arkansas issued a statement saying, “We’re disheartened to see a majority of legislators, who took an oath to uphold the Constitution, act so brazenly to undermine its fundamental guarantees. At a time when so many Arkansans are facing financial hardship and personal loss from a global pandemic, it is especially reprehensible that so many lawmakers remain hellbent on a harmful crusade to intrude on people’s personal autonomy and force them to continue pregnancies against their will.
“This abortion ban is plainly unconstitutional and we stand ready to challenge it and any effort to block Arkansans from care or dictate their personal medical decisions. We will be seeing the state of Arkansas in court again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.