LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Wednesday hit a new record one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths as the state's coronavirus cases continued to mount.
The Department of Health said 58 more people died from the illness caused by the virus, bringing the state's total fatalities since the pandemic began to 3,074. The state's probable and confirmed virus cases rose by 2,306 to 191,504.
Wednesday's increase in deaths was the state's highest since it reported 55 people died from COVID-19 on Friday.
The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and people can carry the virus but not feel sick.
Arkansas on Monday began receiving shipments of the coronavirus vaccine and health care workers have begun receiving vaccinations.
"We are distributing the vaccine across the state for our health care workers, and we continue to see high levels of community spread," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.
The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose by nine to 1,079.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
