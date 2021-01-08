LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of coronavirus patients in Arkansas' hospitals has set another record high Friday while 40 more people died of the illness the virus causes, according to the state health department.
The state's COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 16 to 1,342, according to the Department of Health. The total number of people dead from COVID-19 since the pandemic began has increased to 3,966. The state's coronavirus cases rose by 2,944 to 245,916.
State statistics showed 3% of the state's 1,156 intensive care unit beds and 22% of its 8,924 hospital beds are available. There are 439 COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state.
