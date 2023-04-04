The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $1.8 million grant to Dr. Fang Zheng, an associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, to continue research that could lead to new treatments for epilepsy and other neurological diseases.

The NIH’s National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke awarded Zheng’s lab $385,995, which is to be followed by annual awards of $372,745 for each of the following four years, for a total of $1,876,975 over five years.

