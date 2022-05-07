The three candidates in the May 24 Republican primary race for State Representative in District 39, had the chance to introduce themselves at the White County Republican Women’s Dinner With The Candidates at Windy Hill Farm in Searcy on April 21.
Incumbent Craig Christiansen is facing Judge Robert Griffin and Justice Wayne Long.
Christiansen said “Politics is a lot like a horse show folks. You can sit off the sidelines and look outside, look into the arena and condemn the judge. When you get inside and are actually judging the classes it looks totally different.”
He said it has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of the state of Arkansas in District 27 which includes part of White County, all of Woodruff County, most of Jackson County and part of Independence County. “That changes and becomes District 39 in redistricting.”
Christiansen said this job is not a part time deal, “it’s 24/7 and if you’re lucky enough to land a committee chair, a committee assignment that keeps you busy, I can guarantee you, you can stay busy just about 24 hours a day.”
He said his day started at 4:25 a.m. with blocked railroad crossings in Jackson County and “continued until about 1 o’clock all over Jackson County. We continue to work with the railroad to make those things go away. Lots of moving pieces to make it happen.”
According to Christiansen when you look at the title of a bill, that doesn’t necessary mean what the content of the bill means. He said you have to ready the bill to decide to understand it and to make your decision on how you are going to vote. “My phone is always on. You can reach me by text, you can reach me by email. You do not reach a secretary. I answer my emails and always try to do the very best that I can. Thank you very much and vote wisely.”
Griffin told the audience if they take the time to look at his qualifications they will see that his backgrounds aligns with what he will do. Griffin is serving his 5th term as Independence County Judge and is a graduate of Newark High School. He holds a B.S. in Mathematics from Lyon College. He is the owner and operator of Griggin Seed and Grain CO. INC and owner and operator of Row Crop Farming and Cattle Production Properties. Griffin served 11 years on the Newark and Cedar Ridge School Boards. He has been married to Gayle Nauman Griffin for 46 years.
Griffin’s campaign card lists that he is for “better education for our children, rural broadband, taking care our our farmers and home owners through less regulation and lower taxes.” He also is campaigning as “governing as a constitutional conservative, 100% pro-life, 100% pro-2nd amendment, fiscal responsibility and no mandates.”
Long in his campaign message says “The fight to take back our country is going to be won or lost at the State capitals, not in Washington, CC. I want to be that fight. I Will fight for the unborn, our gun rights, the free market, biblical marriage, limited government, local control of education and the 10th amendment (AR saying no to Biden).”
Things he says he will fight against are “taxes, socialism, illegal aliens, big government, critical race theory, government mandates and teaching LGBT lifestyle in public schools.”
Long is Justice of the Peace for District 6 in Jackson County and lives in Bradford. In June, he and his wife will have been married 38 years, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.