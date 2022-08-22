The White County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Arkansas State Police investigate the death of an inmate Friday. Sheriff Phillip Miller said his office also will do an internal review to determine if any policies or procedures were violated regarding the accused murderer.

Terry Wayne Thompson, 54, of McRae experienced trouble with his breathing and “life-saving measures were administered while awaiting emergency medical services,” according to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler. Thompson was taken by ambulance to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, where he died. State police special agents were informed around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

