The White County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Arkansas State Police investigate the death of an inmate Friday. Sheriff Phillip Miller said his office also will do an internal review to determine if any policies or procedures were violated regarding the accused murderer.
Terry Wayne Thompson, 54, of McRae experienced trouble with his breathing and “life-saving measures were administered while awaiting emergency medical services,” according to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler. Thompson was taken by ambulance to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, where he died. State police special agents were informed around 5:45 p.m. Friday.
Sadler said in a news release that Thompson’s body has been taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab, “where the state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.” Requesting independent investigations by the state police is standard procedure for many law enforcement agencies in incidents involving death, including officer-involved shootings.
Thompson had been arrested last year in the March 4, 2020, murder of 72-year-old Keith Crisco of McRae and was being held in the White County Detention Center on charges of class Y felony first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony. Thompson reportedly provided a statement of his involvement in the death of Crisco after being brought to the sheriff’s office.
The Daily Citizen reported that Crisco appeared to have injuries to his head from blunt-force trauma, which the crime lab confirmed. Detective Lt. Chancey Warden in a news release at that time said “the investigation revealed additional evidence that was processed linking the suspect to the crime.”
According to an affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano, on the morning of March 4, 2020, at approximately 7 p.m., White County deputies and officers with the McRae Police Department responded to 115 Lynn St. in McRae in regard to a suspicious death.
When they arrived, deputies found an elderly deceased white man in the living room. He was later identified as Crisco and the address was confirmed as his current residence. Biviano wrote that Crisco appeared to have suffered serious head and body trauma from a blunt object. A crime scene was established around Crisco’s property.
Detectives with the White County Criminal Investigation Division arrived and started an investigation. “After reviewing the scene, it was determined that Mr. Crisco’s manner of death was the result of a homicide,” Biviano wrote.
Thompson was developed as a suspect. After a “thorough investigation,” detectives spoke with Thompson again July 19, 2021, at his residence and Thompson provided details on Crisco’s homicide and led detectives to additional evidence that had reportedly been concealed.
On July 21, 2021, Thompson consented to an interview and met with detectives at the sheriff’s office, giving his statement that he was directly and solely responsible for the death of Crisco.
Thompson’s last court appearance was listed as Aug. 3, when a pre-trial hearing in White County Circuit Court was continued. On Aug. 8, a pre-trial hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 4.
