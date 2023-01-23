The state having zero income tax is “just not possible” right now, state legislators told an audience at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

Arkansas Rep. Jim Wooten said he believes “the worst time to be in the Legislature” is when the state has a surplus “because everybody knows how to spend it and everybody wants it and everybody deserves it.”

