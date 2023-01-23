The state having zero income tax is “just not possible” right now, state legislators told an audience at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
Arkansas Rep. Jim Wooten said he believes “the worst time to be in the Legislature” is when the state has a surplus “because everybody knows how to spend it and everybody wants it and everybody deserves it.”
Wooten, who serves on the Revenue and Taxation Committee, said at the legislative update, “we had just in one day in one session, we had requests for $252 million in exemptions.”
The Republican from Beebe said Monday at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce that the state is “blessed” to have a $1.6 billion surplus, “and, of course, we have given $500 million of that back to the taxpayers.”
“We have cut the income tax to 4.9 [percent],” Wooten said. “I think what we’re also going to see this session is a reduction of 1.5 [percent]. ... Over a period of time, we’ll see income tax gradually reduced down to about 3 1/2 percent at some point, when I don’t know.”
Rep. Les Eaves (R-Searcy), who chairs the committee, also mentioned the tax exemption requests and said he knows that there are more coming. “So we are having to slow our money down and say, ‘What’s more important?’ Because every time you give some special group an exemption of some kind, it affects the ability for the whole state to get some sort of an income tax reduction. And the goal I think is about from 4.9 to a 4.7 to a 4.6, and we’re in that ballpark, if there is enough money at the end of the day to be able to do that.”
Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe), chairman of the Senate’s Budget Committee, said with a sizable surplus being built, “I would not be shocked – one of the things I’m looking at is if we could make a portion of that income tax cut retroactive the first of this year. That would slow down the revenue growth. It would maybe spin off another billion dollar surplus as we get to the conclusion of June 30th.”
Wooten added concerning proposed changes to the state’s top marginal income tax rate that if the state is going to attempt to entirely do away with its income tax, as Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has proposed, then “what good is all these exemptions going to do to the income tax if we don’t have an income tax? So we got a double-edged sword that we have got to look at and try to be sure.”
Eaves said when he sits down with new young legislators and has discussions with them on income tax cuts and all the other things that money is spent on, their answer is always. “‘You know, we have $2 billion in surplus,’ which we don’t; we have a little over a billion in catastrophic reserve. So when you say you’ve got $1.2 billion in reserves, then they’re like, ‘How much is the income tax cut? We can go zero now,’ and that’s just not possible.”
Eaves said he guesses a lot of the new legislators campaigned on “’We’re going to cut income tax to zero,’ and that is probably a reality in the long term, and I mean 15, 20 years maybe, 10 years at best.”
He said that every single day somebody comes to his office wanting to talk to him about a tax exemption. For example, he used a comment someone said that “I don’t think police officers should ever have to pay income tax.” Eaves said that is “a worthy thing but again everyone of these things you want to do takes away from getting us to that potential zero, where everybody gets to pay no income tax in the future.”
Along with income tax and surplus, the priorities for this session are going to be schools and prisons, Wooten said.
Eaves said told attendees that they have probably already heard that Sanders’ education plan “is going to be a big one and that what do we do with criminal justice reform is going to be probably pretty expensive as an ongoing thing.”
On the topic of criminal justice, Dismang said, “we’re not going to turn some key and automatically have 3,500 new beds, so there’s a short-term plan that has to be made. We are going to change some of our parole laws.” He said there is an immediate cost to that.
He said the state has $1.2 billion in the general allotment reserve fund which couldn’t be touched until the legislators came into session. “I think a big chunk of that will go towards the creation of new prison space in various places around the state.
“I think part of it will go to K-12 education, at least that is my desire on facilities. As you all know, construction costs have changed. We have a facilities partnership fund that is not able to meet the demands because of that change in inflation and in costs, so hopefully we’ll be able to utilize some of that one-time money for construction projects around the state.”
Wooten said the state is “not out of the woods on this recession we’re in right now. We poured billions of dollars, trillions of dollars into the economy. The spiral of inflation has phased a little bit. They try to make it look a lot better than it is but hey, it’s over double what the inflation rate was 18, 24 months ago. We’ve got to be careful about that.”
On the subject of money for school safety for districts around the state, including White County, Dismang told The Daily Citizen, “We allocated $50 million of the surplus which triggered on June 30th. There is a pot of money that is there right now that still has yet to even be spent. I don’t know that we do much of anything until we understand more about how that’s going to be utilized and total need.”
Dismang said the balance is going to be between how much authority the school districts are going to be given to make the decisions on how to use the allocated funds and then how much will be mandated by the state. “We have districts in the area that have done a lot for school safety. I don’t want to handicap them because they have taken a step ahead in allocating prioritized funds when others didn’t.”
Eaves said he doesn’t think $50 million is going to touch the school safety needs. He said it is going to have to be more than that and it’s going to have to be a priority. He said he hopes the education package that no one has seen yet has school safety as a big part of it.
Wooten said the $50 million number came out of the governor’s office. He mentioned police departments that some districts are talking about having on their campuses, along with automobile costs and equipment. He said to put one bollard security post up costs $1,100. The other side of the coin, Wooten said, is that the federal government has “talked a good line” about school safety but has yet to tell any district or the state how much money it is going to put into it.
“School safety in my estimation is right behind teacher salaries,” Wooten said. “We’ve got to protect those kids.”
Dismang said there’s obviously a “prioritization of teacher pay” in White County, but it doesn’t look that way outside of the county.
Eaves said he hopes “mental health” also gets addressed in the education efforts and that there are “some significant changes” in pre-kindergarten. “I think if we can catch these kids early and also catch mental health early, it might eventually – it will take time but solve some of the issues you see now in society. That’s been overlooked for quite some time.”
Dismang said legislators are still waiting on quite a bit of information from the administration. He said he cannot say what exactly is going to be in the education bill other than what already has been made public, such as Sanders wanting to develop a more streamlined approach for school districts applying for funding and signing an executive order banning critical race theory from being taught. School choice also has been named as a priority by Sanders.
