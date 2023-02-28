State lawmakers from White County were urged to slow down on the omnibus education bill now in the House of Representatives by a couple, including a retired teacher, at Monday’s legislative update at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The 144-page bill, which moved through the state Senate four days after it was introduced last week, was presented to the House Education Committee on Tuesday morning after an amendment was “read and adopted” Monday.
The committee is set to continue debating and vote on the bill Wednesday, and it could be voted on by the entire House as soon as Thursday. The amended bill would then return to the Senate before possibly landing on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk to be signed next week.
The education package championed by Sanders to be known as the Arkansas LEARNS Act has multiple components that could make major changes to the state’s school system. Those include creating an Arkansas Children’s Educational Freedom Account Program, allowing 90 percent per student in state foundation funding (prior year’s amount) to be used for non-public school education, such as private schools and homeschooling; raising the minimum salary for teachers from $36,000 to $50,000 while eliminating the mandatory salary schedule; and preventing public schools from teaching on sexually-explicit subjects, gender identity or sexual orientation until at least the sixth grade.
It also would repeal the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act; require the state secretary of education to identify educational material that could “indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as critical race theory, otherwise known as ‘CRT,’ that conflict with the principle of equal protection under the law;” and establish a third-grade reading standard requirement for advancement. Although the amendment filed Friday would bring back some protections for teachers facing termination.
Arkansas LEARNS (literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and school safety) is projected by the Arkansas Department of Education to cost $297.5 million the first year, including $150 in new money, and $343.3 million the second year, with $250 million in new money.
Public school advocates gathered Tuesday morning outside the state Capitol to protest the bill.
At the weekly legislative update, First Security Bank Senior Vice President Patrick Stegall asked Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe) and Reps. Les Eaves (R-Searcy) and Jim Wooten (R-Beebe) to slow down and read the bill. “I’ve got a lot of reservations about the LEARNS Act,” he said.
Stegall’s wife, Rachel, asked to speak up as a supporter of public schools. “I am a teacher who retired after 34 years. I love the students, the children and our state. Words or easy to say, it’s really easy to say that our schools are failing, our teachers are terrible, they’re not doing a good job. It’s very hard to walk in their shoes, and I don’t feel like the ones that are saying this are spending time in the school and know what it’s like.”
She said the reason Arkansas students score poorly on assessment tests is because “our state is a very poor state.”
“I taught students whose parents were in jail, they were on drugs, so many problems,” Rachel Stegall said. “I just feel like if we do these vouchers and pulling money from our publics school, all these things that we have worked for for the last 38 years, all the good things that happened when I started teaching at elementary schools ... most of them had a music; they did not have PE teachers; they did not have art teachers; the classroom teacher had to do all of that. Over the years, these good things have been happening.”
She said the COVID-19 has impacted learning and sports, and asked the three White County legislators to “just please slow down.”
“This LEARNS bill is huge. There’s so much in it and they’re saying, ‘We’re going to pass it and then we’ll look at what it means,’” Rachel Stegall said. “When our communities lose their public schools, it’s going to be too late and vouchers will only help the well-to-do and to me, my opinion is if you want to send your child to a private school, you pay for that. Don’t take it away from the poor. Don’t take that money away from me.”
Eaves’ response
Eaves asked to respond to some of Rachel Stegall’s claims. He said, “I have not heard anyone say, ‘We have to pass it to see what’s in it.” That bill has 25 Senate sponsors and over 54 House sponsors, so it’s coming. The best we can hope now is to make the changes that we feel like need to be made, and that’s what’s happening now and that’s been happening since the bill was introduced.”
Eaves said he “was not a voucher or ESA guy. I had to study it, look at it. I’ve examined other states that have done it and the vast majority of evidence I have seen when a voucher system was put in place – and I don’t even like the word voucher, it’s an educational savings account – that public schools got better. Kids did better because public schools had to compete with private schools.”
On his mother’s side of the family, he said, “everyone of them is a teacher, public school teachers. ... My grandmother was a special ed coordinator here in Searcy, so I do understand what it’s like. It’s a tough job. It has been undervalued for years and years.”
Eaves said there are things in the bill he wishes weren’t there or were modified, though. “I think we’re doing the teacher pay wrong. I think the starting pay shouldn’t have been $50,000. I think it should have been more around $45 [thousand] and I think current teachers should have got a bigger chunk of that. I’m not the only one that feels that way, but that’s what the bill is now.”
Eaves said he does understand the concerns about the bill but most who have reached out to him were bringing up things that weren’t true, although he said he was not directing that at Rachel Stegall.
“I think what I would say at the end of the day is we’ve been at the very bottom of educating kids in Arkansas for decades and every year we throw more money at public education – and I’m talking about millions – and we still stay there,” he said.
Eaves said there are bad schools in Arkansas, and “there are fantastic schools like Searcy, Greenbrier. These are fantastic schools. Nothing in my opinion that is in that bill is going to affect Searcy High School or Searcy School District, Kensett at all. Pangburn included, because it’s so limited in the number of kids that can actually use the program.
“And your comment that it only helps the rich kids is exactly backward,” he said. “If you read the bill, the first year or two it’s directed at low-income families to help their child get a better education.”
There are some kids who need some options in education, Eaves said. “If you are not wealthy enough to send your kid to a private school, you ought to have a chance at using some of that money, some of your taxpayer money, to get your child into a situation that they can learn better and give them a chance at a good life.”
Eaves said he thinks both sides of the issue want what is best for the kids at the end of the day “and that’s hard.”
Dismang’s response
Dismang said there are three major points of contention with the bill as far as what he has been hearing, and the first one is repealing the Fair Dismissal Act. “And I will tell you the irony on that is I have heard more from teachers than anybody else about the Fair Dismissal Act. And what do they want? It to go away.” He said he has heard this multiple times from the teachers.
Dismang said the teachers who have talked to him said, “You don’t know what it’s like to teach next to a teacher that’s dragging the rest of the hallway all the way down.”
He said some adjustments are being made to the education bill through the amendment just to ensure there is a process with the school board.
The second point of contention, Dismang noted, was removing the state steps for salary increases, but he said the state’s salary schedule “really doesn’t matter a lot” because good school districts “are already outside the schedule.”
“The salary schedule stops at 15 years,” he said. “Their [the Searcy School District’s] schedule goes on, I think, to 30 years.”
The third point of contention, Dismang said, is the freedom accounts and what that means. He said he is sick of hearing of public schools that say in reference to disabled kids, “We have to take them and they don’t.”
“You should want to take them. And I am sick of hearing that from public schools,” he said. “But you know who does want to take those kids? Who’s begging for those kids and who the scholarships have already helped though the programs we already have in place that are going to be the major benefactors the first few years of the program? Easter Seals and high-need schools. Those are private schools taking private dollars and doing a tremendous job for the parents.
“So it’s not just sports and football and whatever it is and it’s not just religion. There’s a lot of need and a lot of things in my opinion that this helps fill. Those kids are thriving. There’s a wait list to get in right now. They can’t build the buildings fast enough because of the need that’s out there.”
Dismang said the need exists because it is not being filled in the public school system, but the bill doesn’t mean that public schools will cease. “The likelihood of public schools being defunded is zero.”
