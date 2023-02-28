State lawmakers from White County were urged to slow down on the omnibus education bill now in the House of Representatives by a couple, including a retired teacher, at Monday’s legislative update at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The 144-page bill, which moved through the state Senate four days after it was introduced last week, was presented to the House Education Committee on Tuesday morning after an amendment was “read and adopted” Monday.

