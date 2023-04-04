A 2.95 percent increase in state-level spending over the previous year is all that is expected this year, according to state Sen. Jonathan Dismang, even with legislators passing the Arkansas LEARNS Act and pendinglegislation on prisons, while working on reducing state income tax.

Dismang, the Republican from Beebe, told an audience at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday for a legislative update that the main reason the expected increase is not more despite inflation is largely because nothing is going to be done on state employee pay.

