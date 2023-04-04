A 2.95 percent increase in state-level spending over the previous year is all that is expected this year, according to state Sen. Jonathan Dismang, even with legislators passing the Arkansas LEARNS Act and pendinglegislation on prisons, while working on reducing state income tax.
Dismang, the Republican from Beebe, told an audience at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday for a legislative update that the main reason the expected increase is not more despite inflation is largely because nothing is going to be done on state employee pay.
The majority of spending will be on education, he said. “There’s about $118 million of new money for the public schools, about $37 million for the LEARNS Act, the freedom accounts.”
The 145-page LEARNS Act creates an Arkansas Children’s Educational Freedom Account Program, allowing 90 percent per student in state foundation funding (prior year’s amount) to be used for non-public school education, such as private schools and homeschooling; raises the minimum salary for teachers from $36,000 to $50,000 while eliminating the mandatory salary schedule; and preventing public schools from teaching on sexually-explicit subjects, gender identity or sexual orientation until at least the sixth grade.
Dismang said he doesn’t think anyone really agrees that there is a likelihood of spending $37 million on the freedom accounts.
“That was based on, I think, an incorrect number of seats available in private schools. I just don’t believe there’s that many available.”
According to Dismang, the “second biggest piece on spending is on corrections.” He said it’s about $40 million, with $20 million of that being for a new medical contract. Dismang said former Gov. Asa Hutchinson had gotten close to signing a deal on a new contract. The other $20 million is to bring up the staff “so we don’t have the revolving door. We have about 400 beds right now that we are not utilizing. We just don’t have the staff to manage them.”
Senate Bill 495, known as the Protect Arkansas Act and passed by the Senate on Monday, calls for anyone sentenced beginning in 2024 for 18 violent offenses such as capital murder, first-degree murder and rape to serve 100 percent of their sentence. The bill would also require anyone sentenced for a list of other offenses beginning in 2025 that include second-degree murder and manslaughter to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence. The changes won’t apply to people who had already been sentenced before the law takes effect.
People convicted of other offenses will be required to serve at least 25 percent or 50 percent of their sentences under the legislation. The bill doesn’t spell out how crimes will fall under each of those minimums. Instead, they will be determined by a table set up by the state sentencing commission and approved by the Legislative Council.
It does not include $470 million Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has asked to be set aside for 3,000 new prison beds.
The state’s prisons are beyond capacity, with more than 2,000 inmates being housed in local jails. The state’s prisons are at least 106 percent above capacity, according to the Department of Correction.
Other pieces of the spending increase include roughly $6.4 million for increased foster care payments, Dismang said.
Then, there are income tax reductions that also passed the Senate on Monday and headed to the House of Representatives. The measure – backed by Sanders – would cut the state’s top individual income tax rate from 4.9 percent to 4.7 percent. The legislation, which Sanders and legislative leaders unveiled last week, also would cut the top corporate income tax rate from 5.3 percent to 5.1 percent.
“It’s going to reduce income tax top rate by two-tenths of a point for anyone making over $24,300 and then we’re also reducing the corporate rate by two-tenths as well,” Rep. Les Eaves (R-Searcy) said Monday. “Total amount on that I believe is going to be $124 million.
“Face level that is an attempt to let people keep more of their money. They’re going spend it on things. It’s going to increase sales revenue but I think in the bigger picture of things, we’ve got to stay competitive with those states that are around us. This puts us more in line with what Missouri is doing. Mississippi last year went to like a 4 or 4.5 percent flat-rate tax program all across the board that is going to be phased in within the next couple of years.”
Sanders, who took office in January, has called for phasing out the state’s income tax. Over the past several years, Sanders’ Republican predecessor, Hutchinson, and the majority-GOP Legislature enacted a series of cuts.
The goal of zero income tax, Eaves said, is going to be really challenging to reach. Just doing two-tenths, he said is about $100 million. “We clearly have to do it in a responsible manner to make sure we’re able to fund all the things that we are required to fund at the appropriate level.”
Eaves said there is going to be an attempt to phase out “the throwback rule, which is real big to our chamber of commerce folks around the state, big businesses. It’s one of the things that we hear that sort of eliminates Arkansas right off the top of the list from being considered for some big projects.”
The throwback rule allows states that have corporations with facilities in it to tax income that is not taxed by any other state.
In addition of the costs to implement legislation being passed this year, Eaves said, “We’re still sitting on a billion and a half dollars of some sort of tax cuts or tax credits in our [Revenue and Taxation] committee.” However, most of those were not expected to pass.
Rep Jim Wooten (R-Beebe) praised the leadership of Dismang and Eaves. “It looks like we’ll have perhaps a surplus, even with all the expenditures, prison and parole,” Wooten said.
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reported Tuesday that state tax revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year are up 5 percent compared the previous year, 4.9 percent higher than forecast, at $6.192 billion. The surplus revenue at the end of March was $306.7 million.
Dismang said he hopes to have the Revenue Stabilization Act, which prioritizes how state general revenue is distributed, “on his desk” by Friday afternoon. “We should get a number of items that I feel are one-time expenses out of revenue stabilization, and we’ll utilize surplus for those. We’ll have to make the determination in two years if those programs should continue on.”
