Discussions over matters such as COVID-19 vaccination requirements caused redistricting to become “a difficult process” for the Arkansas Legislature during its special session that ended earlier this month, according to state Sen. Jonathan Dismang, but White County’s representatives accomplished their main goals for the county.
Dismang (R-Beebe) and state Reps. Les Eaves (R-Searcy) and Jim Wooten (R-Beebe) spoke Wednesday in the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “In the Know” virtual series about the special session, where legislators passed a Senate bill allowing employees in the state to avoid employer vaccine mandates by either showing a negative COVID-19 test or proving immunity through antibody testing. They also passed redistricting bills that divided Pulaski County into three congressional districts and split Sebastian County.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson chose not to sign the bills, but said Oct. 13 that he would allow them to become law. He noted that the vaccine bill was a response to President Joe Biden’s administration requiring companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and said he felt the bill was “unnecessary,” placing “additional mandates on employers at the state government level.”
Concerning redistricting, Hutchinson said “the removal of minority areas into two different congressional districts does raise concerns” and that he expected it to be legally challenged.
Dismang said he told committee members and the Senate that he had two priorities during redistricting discussion. “No. 1 was to keep White County whole and then No. 2 was if we could stay in the 2nd district.”
He said at the very beginning of the process, “there were a couple of maps that were introduced by I think House members at the time that did split White County. And again we were able to have a conversation in the Senate, they talked to their colleagues in the House and essentially pushed back on that and keep it whole. And ultimately at the end of the day, White County stayed whole and we are still in the 2nd district.”
The reason staying in the 2nd district “is beneficial for us,” Dismang said is because “it’s a more compact district and the more compact a district is, the easier it is for a congressman or a congressperson to work that district and have communications inside the district.”
Dismang said he didn’t think the redistricting map was perfect, however, he said he thinks there is a lot less impact to splitting a large county like Pulaski then there would be splitting small counties like White. “And so the fewer small counties that were split, I think the more that it helps with representation on the federal level, and you still have the population centers that require participation by Congress members in these larger counties.”
Eaves said there were quite a few maps that were “really odd about how they split things. I think at the end of the day the one we ended up with was probably as fair as anything else. It did split Pulaski County.”
“I think there are going to be some court challenges with how Pulaski County got split and I don’t know how you avoid that with how the population has changed over the last 10 years,” Eaves said.
Pulaski County remained the most populous county in the state in the 2020 U.S. Census with a population of 399,125, followed by Benton County (284,333), Washington County (245,871) and Sebastian County (127,799). Pulaski County grew by 4.3 percent while Benton and Washington counties in northwest Arkansas showed the most growth since 2010, with 28.5 and 21 percent, respectively.
Eaves he “is not sure” he would “really fully believe all of the things that the census is telling us about.”
“I know there was a city, I think it was in West Memphis, that the census data showed 1,725 fewer residents in West Memphis from 2020 to 2010; that’s about a 7 percent drop,” he said. “What their mayor says is that the utility meters in that city had increased, which to me would indicate a rise in population, so you know I think there’s just general mistrust of government, probably as much now as it’s ever been.
“I have a hard time believing some of the census numbers that I have seen so i think you have got to take that with a grain of salt.”
Eaves also said he “would’ve preferred” that Lonoke County (pop. 74,105) be included the 2nd district with White County (pop. 76,822) instead of Cleburne County (pop. 24,711).
Wooten said he thought both Dismang and Eaves “did an extraordinary job of protecting White County.”
“I would just add that i was taken aback by Metroplan in Little Rock by coming up with a map that moved us out completely, out of the area, and I expressed my concern to [former Conway] Mayor [Tab] Townsell [executive director of Metroplan] about that. But I think we did the best job like Les said. It’s just difficult to come up with a map that’s going to please everyone.”
He said he felt it needed to be remembered that “the Democratic Party for 140 years divided the state up exactly as they wanted to do and they didn’t care what our opinions or thoughts were at all, so I believe this is the first time that we ever had a majority in the House and in the Senate to where we could draw the line. So they have a lot of audacity to come up and criticize and be critical of what we do. I’m sure there’s going to be a lawsuit, but I think we did the best that we could.”
Wooten said he also agreed with Eaves about the 2020 census.
“I think some of the numbers are skewed,” he said. “I think the pandemic affected the ability of the government to one, hire people to do the surveys, get the questionnaires answered, and then two, just the resentment toward government, I think that had a lot to do with the intrusion into one’s personal life with some of the questions I’m sure. I know I’ve had some problems [with what] the health department was asking on tracing. There is just a general mistrust out there. As members of the Legislature, we need to be mindful of that.”
Dismang said that although redistricting was supposed to be the only business the Legislature took up, he said it “morphed into” being more about COVID-related bills, with “about 5 percent debate” on those bills and 95 percent on redistricting.
“So I think at some point, that hampered the process in a lot of ways and that really limited the discussion,” Dismang said. “At the end of the day, I think most of us were ready to wrap that session up and get out of there and again, that’s probably why you see there’s not 100 percent satisfaction on the map, not that there ever would be on a map, but I think that led to some of the issues that we had. People were really ready to wrap it up, stop this debate on COVID and get ourselves back home. I would just say we probably didn’t focus on maps as much as we should have.”
Wooten said he agreed “wholeheartedly. You can overstay your welcome, and I think we did that during the regular session and I sure think we did it in the special session.”
