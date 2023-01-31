Arkansas legislators were still waiting at the start of this week to get a look at the proposed education package from new Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ administration, with Sen. Jonathan Dismang saying Monday that his understanding is that the administration wants “to make sure they don’t have any loopholes or open places for a potential lawsuit, particularly on the school choice provisions that are in the bill.”
“There wasn’t a whole lot of things that happened last week,” Dismang (R-Beebe) told a gathering at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce attending its legislative session update.
Rep. Jim Wooten (R-Beebe) agreed with Dismang, saying that “we’re kind of at a standstill until we figure out exactly what the education [bill] is going to be, and we haven’t seen any of the big budgets.” He added that since there is a new governor, she will state what she wants to do with those budgets.
“We’re still trying to interpret the freeze she [Sanders] put on employees because some medical professions are not under the freeze and we hear some other positions are not under the freeze but we have yet to really know exactly what they are,” said Wooten, who serves as chairman of the House Personnel Committee.
“I’ve had a lot of phone calls from people who have children in the developmental – I guess maybe it’s Arkadelphia. They’re concerned because they can’t hire enough people to feed the clientele that they have so we’re trying to get that cleared up.”
Dismang mentioned Sanders issuing an executive order “kind of putting an end to all of the ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] money that had been allocated so far.” He said a peers committee reviews “what essentially is the governor’s letter on how to spend money related to ARPA, so that’s the federal health-care money that came down. You know there’s a much different view between a governor that s got four months in office left and one that that’s going to have four years.”
Dismang said he feels there were quite a number of projects were questionable that have been on their peer report “for six months at this point.” Dismang said his hope is that these projects will be looked at and some long-term projects will be done. “So hopefully this governor is going to establish some big buckets – hopefully, mental health being one that I know of – and we will be able to use those dollars and get some real outcome statewide.”
Rep. Les Eaves (R-Searcy) added, “It’s pretty amazing how many groups need money when there’s a whole bunch of money sitting out there.”
Dismang said the ARPA fund has a little more than $400 million, there is a little more than a billion dollars in the surplus and $1.2 billion in catastrophic reserve. “Education funds are flushed. The Medicaid Trust fund is fairly flushed at this point, so I mean we’re in a good position.”
He said he also read some economic news over the weekend that said it isn’t felt there is going to be a recession in Arkansas, at least for 2023 now. Dismang said he feels like something is going to happen on a personal level just because of the way things feel. “That catastrophic reserve fund is a backstop to make sure we don’t find ourself in a bind,” he said.
Eaves said his hope is when legislators are looking at how much they can cut and how much can be spent in the future, whether it’s tax cuts or other things, that the pandemic years can kind of be used as “an outlier because that is sort of fake money in a way. It’s not an accurate reflection of what would be normal in Arkansas as far as the surplus goes.”
Wooten agreed with what Dismang pointed out about doing one-time projects. “It will be much more better than tying up the money in the budget. Rep. Eaves, I don’t think we’re out of the situation yet because they pumped so much money into the economy. Inflation is high, so we have got to be careful .”
Eaves said you hear people saying the economy is so bad and things are so bad but “the economy is not bad. Things are expensive, real expensive, but what shocks me is that I was in Hot Springs this weekend and there are houses being built everywhere. We all got accustomed to 2 1/2 or 3 percent mortgages.” He said people are paying more, but they are still buying, and Arkansas is still going to see a sizable surplus this year. ‘
“[American public finance personality] Dave Ramsey would be proud of us,” Dismang said. “We have an emergency fund.”
Wooten said when he drives in Little Rock and North Little Rock on Friday night, all the restaurants are full and running over with customers. “And then I live close to Union Pacific Railroad and they are moving freight as fast as they can move it.” Wooten said there are still some supply chain issues, but the fact that a product is not in stock means “somebody had to buy that product for those shelves to be empty.”
Wooten said what worries him “is that the media will paint us into a recession. They’ve done that before and they always want to give a bad downside to it.”
More slow going
Eaves, chairman of the House Revenue and Tax Committee said his committee has pretty much moved most of its bills to “the deferred list” to see how much money is going to be used for income tax cuts. He said he would guess that by the end of this week of the session, there would be $500 million in exemptions or tax cuts.
“Every time we do an exemption for a special group, that reduces the amount that’s left for us to be able to reduce income tax for everybody as a whole,” Eaves said. “Our committee, I think at the middle to the end of the session will be getting pretty busy but right now it’s pretty slow.”
“We come in every day at 1:30 [p.m.] and we’ll have a couple of resolutions and then we may have anywhere from two to six or seven bills and we’re out of there by 2:30 [p.m.], so clearly it’s going pretty slow. Again toward the end of the session, that’s going to pick up and we’ll put in a full day, I hope.”
He did mention some bills the House has passed that were heading for the Senate, including one preventing a level 3 and 4 sex offender from operating a drone (HB1125). He said he thinks there were some situations in Cabot where some women were in the backyard sunbathing by the pool and a guy had a drone over them constantly, and “as luck would have it, it crashed in their backyard and they found it and were turning it into the sheriff’s department. And the sheriff was well aware of who this person was, he was apparently a three or four level sex offender.”
Treating a GED (HB1091) the same as a high diploma for purposes of employment in Arkansas is another bill that passed, according to Eaves, as well as (HB123) that one that concerns a person who seeks help in a mental health institution. It would allow them to petition the court to continue to have a concealed carry permit, “so if they voluntarily go into mental health, are having trouble or whatever …”
Allowing volunteer fire departments to operate the Safe Haven Act newborn baby boxes (HB1098) also was talked about by Eaves. He said he thinks there have been two or three babies in Arkansas that have been saved by these boxes.
Amendment decline
Former Speaker of the House Jeremy Gillam, who served in the House from January 2015-June 2018, asked Eaves’ thoughts on why there haven’t been more constitutional amendments filed this season. “Usually at this point, there’s a dozen or so that have already been filed and floating around,” Gillam said. “You got two so far, one out of each chamber, so I was just curious as to what the behind-the-scenes talk is on why that’s the case this time.”
Eaves told Gilliam, “I hope it’s just because [although] we can refer three that we don’t have to refer three, that’s my hope.”
Dismang added, “What else do we need to change? Haven’t heard of any big idea of consequence that could make its way through at this point as far as a constitutional amendment.” He said maybe it is a new trend that “we’re going to adhere to our conservative principles and maybe not want to change the constitution quite so often.”
Eaves mentioned voters saying no in last year’s general to the three constitutional amendments “referred as a legislature. I mean, they all three failed so I think hopefully it sent a sign that we’ve got to do a better job if we’re going to try to change the constitution.”
