Dean Stanley said his goodbyes to the White County Central School District last week, the same week the resignation of the School Board president who played a role in the superintendent having to leave was accepted.
“It is a very bittersweet final day for me at the place that has been a part of my career for over 30 years,” Stanley posted on Facebook on Thursday. “I was blessed with the opportunity to be a young coach here to start my career and was able to finish my time here as the superintendent for the last 5 1/2 years. Although the board and I didn’t always see eye to eye, I sincerely thank them for giving me this opportunity to serve.
“I’ve always been told to ‘leave things better than you found them.’ I can honestly say that with our staff working so hard for our kids and community that WCC is in a much better place than it was five years ago. We have grown in numbers, financially, academically, passed a millage for a huge addition, and more importantly bonded as a family. I know the future is bright here and have full confidence in Mr. Pharis Smith to lead the district to the next level. It’s been a GREAT ride but it’s time for me to pursue my next opportunity at Searcy.”
Stanley was hired as an assistant superintendent for the Searcy School District after the White County Central School Board voted 3-2 in January not to renew his contract for another year. The members who voted against the renewal were then-board President Larry Stevens, Secretary Justin Hancock and member James Smith
In a special meeting last Monday night, the board accepted the resignation of Stevens, who was not present but had texted the other board members the previous week to say that he was tendering his resignation.
Vice president Stan Yingling moves into the president’s position, based on Robert’s Rules of Order, and said he would be president until the reorganization of the board that takes places after the election in November.
As far as appointing a new board member from Zone 4, he thinks the board will be able to take care of that although the White County Quorum Court is another avenue the board has concerning the appointment of a member if the board fails to do it. The court appointed Brandon Martin when Blake Moffett resigned in January after the board’s vote on Stanley’s contract. Moffett and Yingling voted in favor of renewing Stanley’s contract.
Pharis Smith, a longtime school principal at Tuckerman Elementary School, was hired as WCC’s new superintendent in April. He started Friday, the same day Stanley began his new job at Searcy that he said he was “excited to begin.”
On Friday morning, Smith posted on his Facebook page that “today, I begin the new journey as superintendent of White County Central School District. I am excited to work and grow with the faculty, staff, students and patrons of the district. To continue to build on the great legacy and tradition of WCC. It’s a great day to be a Bear.”
Two lawsuits involving the School Board have yet to be resolved, though, although a motion for non-suit has been made in one of the cases.
A lawsuit against the entire board, except Martin since he was appointed later, was filed by WCC parents Robert and Danica O’Dell and Mark Lowery in April in White County Circuit Court. The suit accuses the board members of not disclosing public information and blocking speech rights.
Danica O’Dell and another WCC parent, Stacy King, submitted written requests to address the “future of WCC” for five minutes before the board’s February meeting, but their requests were turned down by Stevens in advance of the meeting.
The second civil lawsuit was filed in White County Circuit Court by Stevens against King and her father, Mike Beals, for defamation of character. Stevens’ attorney filed the motion for non-suit June 15 and the defendants asked June 20 that it be granted to dismiss the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.