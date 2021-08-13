For the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Searcy Fire Department has decided to take some different steps to remember those who lost their lives because of the terrorist attacks.
Searcy firefighter Jayce Chisum said he has participated in a couple of stair climbs for 9/11 and thought it would be "very cool" for Searcy residents to experience one.
Chisum said he has always struggled with "we vowed to never forget, but how do you do that?" Doing the stair climbs, including one in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium in 2020, "very much solidified" for Chisum what firefighters in New York had gone through Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners, flying two of them into the Twin Towers in New York and one into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Around 3,000 plane passengers, building occupants and front-line workers lost their lives due to the attacks.
Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan told the firefighters, according to Chisum, that because this is the 20th anniversary, a special commemoration would be important. Chisum said the fire department is partnering with Harding University to honor the fallen Sept. 18 from 8:30 a.m.-noon through a Memorial Stair Climb at First Security Stadium at Harding. Registration is underway.
Participants will climb 110 flights of stairs throughout the bleachers, "in simulation of the the stairs climbed at the Twin Towers," he said. In addition, a 2,226-meter track will also be offered to commemorate the amount of steps climbed at the Twin Towers "as a more family-friendly option."
Admission for the event is $20 and includes an event shirt and a memorial ID badge of someone who lost their life that day. The badge will have the name of that person on it, so, Chisum said, "you would be climbing for a firefighter."He said the names come from a national 9/11 database.
To register for the stair climb, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/the-city-of-searcy-911-memorial-stair-climb-tickets-151273592387?aff=edbssbdestsearch.
Chisum said families may bring their strollers to take take part in the family track event.
He said most of the on-shift fire department personnel will attend the event and there will be lots of different firefighters there, including from volunteer departments in White County. "We want police presence to be strong there. I think we already have a few police officers signed up. We want NorthStar EMS to be there and we actually put a video up on Facebook to promote the stair climb. We have quite a few people registered. We will have your t-shirt and ID badge for you when you get to the event."
"The fire service is super big into tradition of brotherhood," Chisum said. "It is pretty crazy, I went on vacation and you meet a firefighter and it's like talking to someone you have always known because we have the same profession, you struggle with the same things. So to know that 343 of your brothers were lost on one day, it hits home to you even though you never knew any of them so that is something every year around this time it is pretty somber to think about 343 guys were lost that day and so many more families and crews were impacted. it something we truly vow to never forget."
"I just want to drive it home to people as 20 years approach, the big thing that was said back then was that we vowed to never forget. As we are coming up on this month, I think this is a great opportunity for people to do that."
All of the proceeds from the Searcy 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be going to Next Rung, "a foundation dedicated to supporting mental health of first responders through peer support, a crisis hotline and professional counseling," Chisum said. "A quicker, easier summary of what it is is that it's basically a suicide support line for first responders. On the other line you're going to get another first responder that understands the lingo and understands what's going on in your life.
"The reason we chose this is, there's a lot of different foundations that people usually donate these proceeds to, we thought this one was pretty special, just among COVID and what a crazy year it has been for police and all that. It's just that suicide has been a bigger killer of police and firefighters than line-of-duty deaths for the first time last year so that was something we thought is very pertinent in what's going on today, so we wanted to make sure we support that."
