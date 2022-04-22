A 53-year-old Bald Knob man was sentenced to eight years in prison last week for reportedly stabbing his son 17 times and his father two times in 2020.
Timothy Wayne Brooks pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal in White County Circuit Court on April 11 to two counts of class B felony first-degree domestic battery in the first degree. He was given eight years in the Arkansas Department of Correction on each count, to run concurrently, with 529 days of jail credit.
White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Derek Warren wrote in the affidavit that deputies went to a residence on Bald Knob Lake Road on Oct. 24, 2020, after the stabbing was reported. The victim was found with “multiple stab wounds on his body.”
When Brooks, who was near the victim, was asked if he had committed the stabbing, he reportedly said, “Yes, I [expletive] did.”
After the victim was taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room, he was diagnosed as having 17 stab wounds “to the front and back of his body.”
Brooks’ father also was identified as a victim with “two stab wounds to the left foot” that he reportedly sustained while attempting to stop Brooks from stabbing Brooks’ son.
When Brooks’ son was interviewed at the White County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 17, he said that his father stabbed him while saying, “Die, you [expletive] demon, die!”
In another case, Sidney Max Lolien Selvidge, 22, of Judsonia was given three years of probation last week after pleading guilty in a negotiated deal to class D felony aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or horse and class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis with the sheriff’s office, an animal stabbing was reported last Aug. 13 at a residence on Arkansas Highway 157 near Judsonia. Selvidge reportedly said he had stabbed the family dog “one time in the top of its head.”
Selvidge took detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division to a rock pile in a wooded area south of the residence where the dog was buried, Ellis wrote. A knife “was stuck in the ground at the edge of the rock pile.”
The dog was uncovered and “a large, single stab wound was visible” on its head, he wrote. Reportedly, Selvidge had approached a family member inside the residence a few hours before the stabbing and told him, “I’m going to kill your dog and put a bullet in your head.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.