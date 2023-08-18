The city of Searcy is having part of the Searcy Sports Complex marketed for “potential industrial development.”
A special Searcy City Council meeting was held Tuesday where the council received a proposal from Davidson Engineering of Searcy concerning “the cost of due diligence services” for marketing the land where the city’s event center and baseball and softball fields are located.
Aaron Schlosser, a planner for engineering firm Crafton Tull, which is developing a 20-year master plan for the city, said at a parks community input meeting in June that the sports complex is the city’s “flagship park because of its sheer size.” It covers about 145 acres and another 100-plus acres to its west have been acquired by the city, along with property next to the Black House, this year by using $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds
Although the final plan from Crafton Tull isn’t expected until October, Schlosser said then that “we recommend moving the entire sports complex to that southwest corner and locating the community center in this area as well as expanding the aquatics center with outdoor uses and all the soccer fields.”
Engineer Bear Davidson said a couple of weeks ago Buck Layne, president and chief executive officer for the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, asked that the proposal be put together concerning marketing some of the land for industry purposes.
“If you’re not aware, probably six to eight weeks ago, we put together a preliminary engineering report for the SREDC [Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp.], that outlined zoning-utility, kind of a high-level look at that facility, the existing adult softball and baseball [fields] and the outdoor event center area.”
When the SREDC asked Davidson to go a step further to put together the proposal, he said his company was provided with a checklist by Arkansas Inc., which he said is the financier that focuses on economic development in Arkansas. He said this work led to breaking down each area through sketches of work.
He said the schedule one services were the initial report Davidson Engineering put together. Schedule two is the completion of all the other items on the checklist. Schedule three was for a geotechnical report for the approximate 80-acre site.
Davidson talked about soil conditions and how appropriate they would be for building structures or parking services “and what type of earth work would have to be done before a large-scale industrial facility could be built.”
Schedule four was a wetland analysis. Davidson said one of the subcontractors would come in and evaluate which areas of that acreage would be considered wetlands. Schedule five would be a boundary survey. He said the land is made up of about “eight parcels.”
Schedule six is an environmental phase one study. Schedule seven is an “endangered species survey.” Schedule eight concerns detention ponds, which Davidson explained to The Daily Citizen “are a means to slow down storm water runoff from a site. A detention pond stores that water temporarily and then releases it slowly into a creek or a stream so the detention calculations would just be sizing how big that pond needs to be. We included that so we could work through how much of an area would need to be dedicated to a detention pond to develop that site out as an industrial park.”
“All in all,” Davidson said, “all these together, I think the purpose is to remove any hurdles for someone that might be interested in purchasing the property to build an industrial site.”
Councilman Don Raney asked about the total cost for Davidson’s work. Mayor Mat Faulkner said, “It’s $30,450 [for all the eight schedules of work].”
Adam Hart of Hart Construction was at the meeting representing the SREDC and said that there is “a baseline of due diligence items required by Arkansas Inc. ... to list on their website.”
Raney asked where the money would be coming from. Faulkner responded, “We have the $500,000 already budgeted for economic development. This fits right within that.”
Hart said Jay Chesshir president and CEO of the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, said in an article that “in his 30 years of economic development, he has never seen a pipeline this strong of potential companies looking to Arkansas. So we’re in a good place.”
Councilman David Morris made a motion to move forward with the plan, Councilman Rodger Cargile seconded it and it passed unanimously.
The second item on the agenda was approving the SREDC marketing a certain portion of the Searcy Sports Complex property for potential industrial development. Raney made and motion to approve this item, Councilman Dale Brewer seconded it and it passed unanimously.
