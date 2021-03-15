A year ago when Harding University students went on spring break, they never returned as COVID-19 protocols in Arkansas began kicking in.
Harding announced on the Thursday of its spring break week in 2020 that it was suspending all of its on-campus classes and moving to online coursework because of the pandemic. There were “no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Searcy area or in the Harding community” at the time, then-President Dr. Bruce McLarty said.
That following Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called for all public schools in the state to close, at least temporarily, which the ones in White County did the next day. There were 22 total positive cases in the state confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Health that Monday with no deaths reported.
Harding students just finished their spring break for this year and made their way back to campus for classes Monday with 63 active cases and 115 total deaths in White County alone. Statewide, there were 2,863 active cases and 5,481 total COVID-19-related deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to the health department.
However, hospitalizations have continued to decline and the number of active cases is the lowest since June 2020. Also, nearly 300,000 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated, and Hutchinson is even considering removing the state’s mask mandate at the end of March.
Gavin Lesnick, public information director for the Department of Health, said he started his job there in April and he thinks the big thing that has been significant lately as far as COVID-19 goes “is just seeing the numbers go down all over and the vaccine numbers ramp up. I think we have made significant progress there and that has been very good to see.”
According to Lesnick, Arkansas’ first COVID-19 vaccine was given in the middle of December. “We’re at almost 850,000 total doses given in the state; that is a huge number and there’s a lot more to go but it is good to see them continuing on at that pace.”
Concerning Arkansas coming off the mask mandate put in place by Hutchinson last July, Lesnick said he is sure there will be an announcement from Hutchinson the last week in March. He said the governor has already set the parameters on how it will be determined.
“It is based on whether the seven-day rolling average for test of positivity is 10 percent or higher, so long as there is at least 7,500 hundred tests that have been averaged over the three days prior,” Lesnick said. “That is just in there to make sure it is a large enough sample size.
“If there have been that many tests and the positivity is 10 percent or higher, nothing will change, the directive will stay a mandate. If there are that many tests and it’s lower than 10 percent, we would shift to guidance just like all the other directives.”
He said even if there are not that many tests, “but hospitalizations are lower than 750, then it would become a guidance. If there is not that many tests and hospitalizations are higher than 750, it would remain a directive.”
Counting blessings
The first person from White County known to have tested positive for COVID-19 was 22-year-old Harding senior Emily Davis in late March of last year as the county began to show its first signs of the virus, with the Department of Health reporting as of March 25 that there were one to four confirmed cases in the county. Reported cases in Arkansas had increased to 62 at that point.
Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala told The Daily Citizen that he has kept a journal from the beginning of the pandemic to where things stand now.
Lochala said he let the other senior leaders at Unity Health know the last week of January 2020 what he had heard and learned about the coronavirus, letting them know that “it was a real threat.”
He said he asked for considerable time in his schedule to learn more about COVID-19 and what it might bring to Unity Health.
“We started immediately paying attention to the virus, paying attention to what was happening and daily check on the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention[ and the Arkansas Department of Health’s websites for new guidances and directives,” Lochala said. “I started visiting those daily and then I think on March 11, the first COVID case was found in Arkansas.
“Specifically to Unity Health, I am just so thankful for our hospital and Mr. [Steven] Webb [president and chief executive officer] and our board to appreciate the threat and transition our hospital take care of COVID-19 patients.”
Initially, Lochala said Unity Health converted several of the rooms at its specialty care campus to accommodate COVID-19 patients.
“That was a such a meaningful event because it was a significant financial investment on the part of the hospital and yet everyone here prayed not to use it, and you don’t hear of hospitals doing that much as building something and praying you don’t need it,” he said. “We walked through that and got that stood up. We started meeting daily in what we called a COVID Command Center and we kept up with things like our amount of material on hand, our testing capabilities and different issues and problems we were having, and we started meeting daily in March. We as a health care organization have been exceedingly blessed.
“I will never forget the community coming out and praying for our hospital. Psalms says that ‘blessed is that nation whose God is the Lord,’ but also blessed is the hospital whose God is the Lord, just that outpouring of prayer was and continues to be a very meaningful event for me.”
He said some of the blessings that Unity Health has experienced in the last year “were just tremendous.”
“For example there was a time when we were down to our last bit of supply of a certain kind of N95 mask and a local contractor sent an employee up here with a couple cases of an N95 mask that we needed, just in time and just miraculous and to this day we don’t know who to thank for that,” Lochala said. “Literally, someone showed up on the front door and said. ‘My boss said for me to come bring these to you’ and we were blessed by that kind of like Elijah and the olive oil, I mean it just never ran dry.”
Lochala said the pandemic has just shown everyone at Unity Health that they have the abilities to do things and be exceptional.
“We have dispensed over 15,000 vaccines. We are going up on 100,000 COVID-19 tests that we have done,” he said. “We partnered with Harding University and when we were concerned about running out of ventilators – we got close to but didn’t – we worked with them and they built for us something called an automated bag-valve-mask device and it is the main piece of a ventilator. It was a partnership, an innovation and these relationships might not have taken place if it wasn’t for the pandemic.
“We were told by the health department that we were among the best, if not the best hospital, in Arkansas for COVID-19.”
He said Unity Health’s “teammates” have performed drive-through COVID-19 testing “in the heat of the summer to minus-2 degrees. Mr. Webb asked me, ‘We don’t have anyone in the drive through. do we?’ and I said, ‘Yes, sir, we do.’”
“The virus hasn’t stopped and we haven’t either,” Lochala said. “We have been out there in those conditions. Our physicians, our staff and everyone here has worked diligently together to do the best they could for the community, and this past year has been trying but it has been an opportunity at the same time. The opportunity to hopefully show our community that Unity Health is capable of exceptional care and has an ability to work hard problems. We have been blessed by the Lord.”
Unity Health was one of the leaders in Arkansas in monoclonal antibodies, according to Lochala.
“People in Little Rock were coming to Searcy, Ark., or monoclonal antibody treatments,” he said. “I had family members who live in Little Rock and whose doctor is in Little Rock tell them to come to Searcy to get monoclonal antibody treatment. They had a tremendous impact on COVID-19 especially at that time because it was the first treatment we could give to someone as an outpatient and tremendously reduce their risk of hospitalization.
“It was a very big deal and those monoclonal antibodies were give both in Newport and in Searcy and doctors and providers from all around came and received those monoclonal antibodies and as a result, it helped us with decreased admissions to the hospital, which of course helps us with our scarce resources, staffing and all of these things. Everybody was better. It was just another opportunity we had.”
As physicians learned more about the virus, Lochala said they met weekly via StarLeaf, which is what Unity Health uses for video teleconferencing. Mayo Clinic physicians were also on this teleconferencing, he said.
“We at times had more access to things like convalescent plasma and Remdesivir than even Mayo Clinic had in Jacksonville [Fla.],” Lochala said. “It has been a tremendous year, but everyone has been impacted by COVID-19 and Unity Health certainly was, but we learned a lot about each other during this time.
“The virus will tell us when it’s done with us. We don’t tell it, it tells us and we are certainly doing better now than how we were in January. January was certainly horrific.”
In January, COVID-19 active cases in the county spiked to 857 before the numbers began dropping.
School adaptation
When the governor first closed schools in March 2020 for two weeks, Searcy School District Superintendent Diane Barrett said, “We were prepared with AMI [Alternative Methods of Instruction[ lessons for students for a short period of time.”
“When the school closure was extended, administrators and staff were left scrambling to plan not only lessons but methods of delivery of those lessons, communication with students and parents, supplying needed equipment and resources to students, making meals available to students at home and use of staff in non-typical ways,” Barrett said.
“As the period of closure continued and we received guidance from the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, we worried about learning gaps as no new content was to be introduced ... and we realized that traditional student activities would either need to be canceled or held under tight restrictions and that students and parents were going to be disappointed.”
Districts had to figure out how to hold events such as graduation as school remained out for the rest of the spring semester and gatherings were limited in the summer.
Barrett said there was uncertainty about whether schools would even be reopened in the fall, “yet we were told to plan for that reopening even though we had staff, parents and students anxious about risk of exposure, expected health restrictions (and enforcement of those restrictions), such as wearing a mask, virtual vs. on-site learning, student activities, sports and just many other unknowns. Staff worked tirelessly all summer to plan for effective instruction and prepare facilities to make as safe as possible.”
Then in August, the governor delayed the beginning of school, and Barrett said, “Quite honestly, many educators predicted that schools would either not reopen or would close again within a matter of weeks.”
“Fortunately, neither of those predictions occurred,” she said. “There was still apprehension as to what would unfold during the school year, but the governor absolutely made the right decision to reopen schools.”
Barrett said this school year has been both extremely stressful, and at the same time, surprisingly rewarding.
“Although there has been some grumbling about health restrictions, quarantining, and masks, an overwhelming majority of our students and parents have been understanding and cooperative as we have taken necessary precautions to keep schools and activities open and safe,” she said.
Barrett said the district has only twice had to close some of the schools during the school year due to COVID-19 cases. In addition, she said, Searcy shools have seen fewer cases of illnesses such as flu and other viral infections.
“While many student activities have been curtailed, we have managed to compete in athletics and are planning end-of-year activities such as junior/senior gala, senior scholar scholarship assembly, and graduation,” she said.
Academically, Barrett said teachers have been understandably overwhelmed trying to teach both on-site and virtual students, “yet they have risen to the challenge and been resourceful in trying to meet the needs of their students.”
“Accessibility to the internet has been expanded for students through the use of Chromebooks and campus wifi and district-provided student hotspots,” Barrett said. “Due to the pandemic, schools moving forward will probably continue to provide some type of virtual option for students in addition to on-site instruction.”
She said the district knows that because of the pandemic, “we have much work ahead with our students to address learning gaps, social and emotional issues, and assisting families with choosing the best educational delivery method for their students.”
She said one thing that the district has realized through all of this is that when faced with a problem, educators can and will adapt and find solutions.
'Whirlwind of a year'
Not only was Harding's campus in Searcy affected by the coronavirus when schools started closing, but the pandemic already had shut down the university's foreign branches.
Harding Executive Vice President Dr. David Collins said Monday that his involvement with COVID-19 as far as the university is concerned started with decisions pertaining to the university's international programs.
"We had students in Italy, Greece and Peru primarily," Collins said. "Of course as COVID sort of swept around the globe from China to around Europe it was going to impact our students there before it appeared to impact the main campus here in Searcy, so we were watching the impact around the globe very closely in February, actually all the way back to January.
"We had to start making some decisions about Italy then Greece and then ultimately the students down in South America and Peru, so I guess that is where we really had to make some difficult decisions and before spring break even last year, we brought students home from Italy who had to quarantine in their homes before they could actually get out and begin."
Collins said after the main campus closed, "the rest has been a whirlwind of a year."
He said when those difficult decisions were happening, the university's leaders knew "as things got closer to home" they were going to have some even bigger challenges on the Searcy campus: deciding about after spring break and "then ultimately through the summertime, trying to prepare for having on-ground classes in the fall. I think we were always optimistic and hopeful along the way but at the same time we planned for the worst."
During May and June, Collins said they were really listening and reading and trying to keep up to date on different reports coming out of the CDC and Washington, D.C., and then the state.
"But it was not until July that the state guidance really started becoming clear on what our campus response would need to be in order to open, so we worked diligently here all through the summer," Collins said. "My personal experience was unless I was on vacation, taking vacation days, I was at work while most of the campus was closed down. I don't remember missing any days through the summer except for a couple of excursions.
"I was working with a team of administrators to get our plans together, just what we needed to do, what was going to be required to open safely, how we were going to take care of the health of our students and employees and just trying to get our messaging out, too, to try to keep our students and employees up to date where we were with the planning."
As he thinks back at the start of COVID-19 "being a little more than a year, going back to February," Collins said, "it has been amazing what we have learned along the way, how many adjustments we've had to make. It seems like we spent months trying to shut things down and months trying to plan for opening up and now we are spending our months trying to make adjustments as the guidance sort of loosens up so to speak. I don't know that I have had time to reflect yet."
