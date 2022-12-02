A 30-year-old Springdale man is facing a rape charge from an alleged September attack in Bald Knob.
A warrant was issued for Jacob Edward Hamilton recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony charge. Hamilton also was charged as a habitual offender. He remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday and is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim reported Sept. 20 that she had been raped by her boyfriend at a Bald Knob residence. She reportedly said that he bit her neck and “forcibly grabbed” and pushed her before “holding her in place” and having sexual intercourse with her. Hamilton also reportedly “pulled her hair and choked her” before “controlling her by her hair” as he made her perform a sexual act.
She reportedly told him several times that he was hurting her “but he only continued and became more aggressive,” telling her to fight back. She reportedly said that she did fight to “get away from him,” but he wrapped his legs around hers to hold her in place.
“The victim stated that she has had consensual sex with Hamilton in the past and this was different due to the level of force and aggression that was used,” Goss wrote. “She stated that she believed him to be under the influence due to his rapid speech and facial movements. She further stated that Hamilton had not slept in two days.”
When the alleged victim was examined at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room, multiple bruises and marks “on her legs, arms, chest and neck” were observed, along with a bite mark on her stomach.
Hamilton, who reportedly admitted to taking methamphetamines “before and after” having sex with the alleged victim, claimed that the sexual acts were consensual and “that the victim was asking for it,” Goss wrote.
A 24-year-old Romance man also has been charged with class Y felony rape (victim younger than 14), In addition, Colby Daniel Hanna officially has been charged with class B felony sexual assault in the second degree. Hanna, who is scheduled for plea and arraignment Tuesday, was not in custody in White County on Friday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows of the sheriff’s office, it was reported that Hanna had sexual intercourse Aug. 1 with a pre-teen baby-sitter at his residence on Gravel Hill Road.
Hanna reportedly told investigators Aug. 4 that the baby-sitter had been told by his wife the morning of the alleged sexual assault before she left to get into bed with Hanna and the kids. Hanna said that when he woke up “to feel someone rubbing his thigh,” he had sex with her “with his eyes closed thinking it was his wife,” Meadows wrote. He reportedly said that when he realized he had had sex with the juvenile, “he wanted to make sure she was ‘OK,’ so he told her to take a shower, and then he bought a Plan B pill and had the juvenile take it.”
Hanna also reportedly asked her “not to tell anyone what happened.”
The juvenile also was interviewed Aug. 4 at the Child Safety Center of White County. “She disclosed behavior that suggested Colby Hanna had started grooming her earlier in the year,” Meadows wrote. “She further stated the first time he had engaged in sexual contact with her was Sunday, July 21, 2022.”
In another case, Henry Dean Bressie, 60, of Searcy is facing three counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree. He is set for plea and arraignment Wednesday and remained in custody in White County on Friday.
Bressie reportedly went to the Searcy Police Department on Sept. 18 to confess that he had been molestiing a juvenile “for many years,” starting when she was under the age of 10. He also reportedly said he had molested the juvenile’s friends.
Detective Kendall Samuel wrote in the affidavit that the juvenile was interviewed at the Child Safety Center on Sept. 21 and said that “she had memories of waking up from her sleep only to see Bressie quickly leave her room.” She also reportedly would wake up to find him “touching her on her butt and chest above her clothes.” (Bressie reportedly admitted to touching her private area under her clothing as well.)
On Oct. 26, two friends of the juvenile were interviewed. One reportedly said she “would wake up to find Bressie standing in the bedroom watching them.” The other reportedly said “Bressie made weird comments [to the alleged victim] that made her uncomfortable” and that she told her parents about the behavior and stopped staying the night.
