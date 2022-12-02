A 30-year-old Springdale man is facing a rape charge from an alleged September attack in Bald Knob.

A warrant was issued for Jacob Edward Hamilton recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony charge. Hamilton also was charged as a habitual offender. He remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday and is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

