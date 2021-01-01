Harding University is “still working on our plans” for holding Spring Sing in 2021 after having to cancel it this year, according to the annual revue’s director, Dr. Steven Frye.
The musical revue has been a Harding tradition since 1974, but took a year in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take place with some new guidelines April 15-17, according to Frye.
“The show itself as far as live performance, we will be limiting the number of performers available on stage in the show,” Frye said. “Everyone will be in a mask and the live audience will only be students, faculty and staff here on campus.
“We are going to do a pay-per-view event for everybody else so they can tune in and watch for that.”
The 2021 theme of Spring Sing will play off the theme of the show the university wasn’t able to hold.
“Last year’s theme was ‘Once Upon a Time.’ We had to cancel, so this year’s theme is called ‘Twice Upon a Time’ and it’s on storytelling and fantasy,” Frye said. “We are looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for our students to have an outlet.”
Those who participate in the show also “wind up giving about $7,000 to $10,000 a year to charities here in Searcy, so we’re really excited about it.”
Recalling the history of Spring Sing and how it all got started, Frye said it was actually a couple of students in 1974 who went to the administration and then ultimately to Jack Ryan, who served as the producer for a number of years.
Campuses of Ivy League schools would have sororities and fraternities perform a music revue, Frye said. “For us, it would be social clubs [performing].
“It took off for us and has been growing ever since. Our last show in 2019, we had over 12,000 people come and see it. We love to encourage business in Searcy.”
Hopefully, things will improve as far as the pandemic and Harding will be able to go on with Spring Sing in an expanded way, Frye said. In the meantime, students have started practicing, looking at music and costuming for the scaled-down version.
“We will start rehearsals actually in January,” said Frye, who added that he has been involved with Spring Sing for 26 or 27 years of his 31 years at Harding.
Concerning the satisfaction he gets out of being Spring Sing director, Frye said “for me, I am the chair of the theater department and I love working on musicals and I love working on shows, but there are very few times in life you get to work with a cast of a thousand [about 500 this year because limitations] in creating something from scratch where you are kind of making it up as a musical revue as you go along.”
“The idea of theme development was ours in bringing it on, and it’s the idea of telling our story every year,” he said. “This year is a great theme with ‘Twice Upon a Time’ because we get to share the story of college life and joy and Harding and all of those things with our friends both online and those that are coming live.”
Frye said they have learned a great deal at Harding this year, but there have also been challenges to that. He said it’s important to have “something like this where we are having evening rehearsal activities and outlets where you can still be safe and still have the joy of college living and life and a creative outlet.”
Spring Sing will take place in the Benson Auditorium. Frye said Harding should have more information ready in February about the event.
