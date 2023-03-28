Harding University’s Spring Sing musical revue is second only to Mother’s Day weekend when it comes to keeping area restaurants busy, according to longtime Director Stephen Frye.
“We joke about it, but every hotel from here to Jacksonville is full that weekend,” said Frye, the chairman of the Department of Theatre. “I’ve had restaurants thank me so much for making it their second-busiest weekend of the year after Mother’s Day.”
“I kind of like it and I love being part of our community. It’s a great thing for me. I have been in Searcy 34 years and I just love it. ... To me, it’s a win-win for our community and it’s a win-win for the university.”
Frye, who grew up in South Bend, Ind., has been directing Spring Sing, which turns 49 this year, for 28 years. This year’s revue, themed “Stand Out,” is set for April 6-8.
Frye said he picks the themes each year and “we develop the music around that theme, and it’s usually an ‘Up With People’ sort of thing. So this year it’s about being unique, being able to stand out from a crowd and not worry about that, that you can be different and still be not only accepted but you can excel.
“And certainly our students are different than the norm that are out there and we want them to be proud of that, be proud of their integrity, be proud of their faith, be proud of their service to others,” he said.
This year, not only are the social clubs performing for charities like they have been for the last 15 years, but they also are doing service projects for those charities “so they are actually out helping that charity as well as giving them money coming out of the show. I’m really excited about it.”
About 1,000 students participate in Spring Sing each year.
When Spring Sing started out, it was “a smaller-scale” show in the Administration Auditorium, which seats 900 and has a small stage, Frye said.
“So what they did is originally the clubs were on risers and they just did kind of what you would think of as glee club – hand motions and things,” he said. “And then when we built the Benson [Auditorium] in the late ‘70s, they moved it in there and it got bigger each year after that. The Benson holds 3,600 people, so it’s a large auditorium and we’ve got a big stage in there as well.”
Frye said the beginnings of the spring event is “a long story because it was originally, way back at the turn of the 20th century, fraternities and sororities did musical review programs on East Coast campuses like Villanova and Brown and some of those schools and then other schools started picking it up as sort of a way to showcase campus talent, have fun, to involve a large number of students in something.”
Frye said probably the biggest is at UCLA, and has been going for 75 or more years. “They do like band competitions and quartet competitions. They have a lot of different categories that they do.”
He said eventually “some of the Church of Christ schools started getting involved with that idea. Abilene Christian started a show and Lipscomb University started a show and some of the students on campus [at Harding] in about 1974 came to the administration and said, ‘Can we do a show like that?’ The administration approved it and here we are 49 years later.”
When it comes to the shows he’s directed, Frye laughed and said, “They’re all my favorites.”
“I tell everyone, I can’t really be a sponsor of a social club here on campus because in some ways I’m a sponsor of all the social clubs with doing the show and I don’t want to show favoritism to it.”
However, he said he does “have shows that have had special moments or special connections with people,” but he is probably going to save saying what those have been until next year when he can “reminisce” as they present the 50th year of Spring Sing.
“The last few I have really enjoyed,” he said. “We have had a lot of fun with them. I never cease to me amazed at the talent and heart of our students so every year finds its own way to be special to me.”
For this year’s show, there will be four performances for the public and one on Thursday that will be for regional schools at 11 a.m. The schools are brought in by buses. The other performances are Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.
He said the Saturday night show is the first to sell out. “It’s a fun time and Saturday night is amazing because the energy is just unbelievable on that night.”
Tickets can be purchased at Hardingtickets.com. They are $20 for Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday afternoon and $25 for Saturday night.
The club shows are about seven minutes each and are parodies of popular themes, Frye said. “The hosts and hostesses sing songs in between. They’ll do professional performances in between and it makes for about a two-hour show.”
He said the social clubs start rehearsing in January and there is preproduction planning with the club directors. “I teach theme theater and staging in the fall,” Frye said. “And we are choosing our music for the hosts and hostesses of jazz band in the fall so we are getting all the pieces together through the fall, so it winds up being a year-round activity. We’re working all year around on Spring Sing in some form or fashion. We pull out all the bells and whistles. We do big lighting design. We use lasers, pyrotechnics. It’s big.”
Most of the staff involved with putting on the show come from the music and theater departments. There is also someone from exercise science and kinesiology who approves stunts that are done. Frye said Harding Pubic Safety is involved regularly. Student Life deals with physical resources, setting up spaces for the students to be.
“It becomes a campuswide activity, but we probably have about 10 to 15 major faculty and staff members who lead the production,” he said.
“I think one of the things for me is that I think there is a joy of life in students coming together and sharing and being a part of something that is bigger than themselves. For some of these students, they’ve performed all their lives and for some of these students, this is the first and the only thing that they will ever do on stage as a performer and it’s a bonding experience and a memory that they get to keep. It’s a moment in time that they get to share that is uniquely theirs.”
