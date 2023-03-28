Frye in 28th year directing Spring Sing

Dr. Steven Frye, shown at podium at last year’s Spring Sing, has been directing Harding University’s annual musical revue for 28 years. This year’s Spring Sing will be held April 6-8 in the Benson Auditorium.

 Jeff Montgomery / Special to The Daily Citizen

Harding University’s Spring Sing musical revue is second only to Mother’s Day weekend when it comes to keeping area restaurants busy, according to longtime Director Stephen Frye.

“We joke about it, but every hotel from here to Jacksonville is full that weekend,” said Frye, the chairman of the Department of Theatre. “I’ve had restaurants thank me so much for making it their second-busiest weekend of the year after Mother’s Day.”

