Spring Park could be reorganized into "a nice place" for community members to interact and maybe have some performance space and native plantings, according to Julie Kelso, vice president of planning for engineering firm Crafton Tull.

Kelso spoke about the park, as well as others in Searcy, as part of the community input meeting held last week at the Rialto Theater on the 20-year parks master plan being developed for the city. That plan and plans for active transportation and infrastructure have not been completed yet, but they are expected to be presented to the city later this year. City officials agreed in March 2022 to pay Crafton Tull $335,000 to develop the plans.

