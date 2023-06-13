Spring Park could be reorganized into "a nice place" for community members to interact and maybe have some performance space and native plantings, according to Julie Kelso, vice president of planning for engineering firm Crafton Tull.
Kelso spoke about the park, as well as others in Searcy, as part of the community input meeting held last week at the Rialto Theater on the 20-year parks master plan being developed for the city. That plan and plans for active transportation and infrastructure have not been completed yet, but they are expected to be presented to the city later this year. City officials agreed in March 2022 to pay Crafton Tull $335,000 to develop the plans.
Kelso said since Spring Park is about a third of a mile from Harding University and about 2 1/2 blocks from the White County Courthouse, it should be a place for community gathering. She mentioned updating the playgrounds and opening up some space for public art, but said that the gazebos would remain.
Other parks discussed at the meeting by Crafton Tull's planners included Riverside Park and Yancey Park.
Kelso said concerning Riverside Park, which is about 117 acres, that "the city has completed a master plan on this."
"It's quite a nice master plan that includes things like boardwalks, mountain bike trails and an overlook and woodland preserves and areas for interpretation of nature," she said.
Aaron Schlosser, planner I for Crafton Tull, said Riverside Park is being viewed as a flagship for nature-based activities and adventure sports. On the north side of the park, he talked about having soft surface trails, mountain biking, hiking, bouldering and rock climbing. The south side, he said, could be a nature preserve with a boardwalk, kayaking, outdoor recreation opportunities and campgrounds.
When it comes to Yancey Park, he said a lot of the recommendations "are upkeep related or maintenance related."
He talked about expanding or updating the current playground so that it is wheelchair accessible. 'Right now, they are all separated and not accessible by wheelchair. We think those tennis court are in pretty bad shape and we heard that it would be better to just remove them and renovate that existing parking lot to the south side. Then on the east side, programming that for future park uses as well as the library that's going to go over there. We think it would be a great opportunity for the new library."
Schlosser also discussed Searcy City Lake on Truman Baker Drive, talking about it being used for "fish-offs or catfish festivals or a crawfish boil or a fishing rodeo" to bring more visitors to the lake. "Currently, there isn't any formal parking so we think that is needed."
Providing seating is another simple comfort the city needs to provide, according to Isaac Sims, planner II for Crafton Tull. He said if there is a rain shower and the seating gets wet, a handle can be turned to access a dry portion of a bench to keep those using it from getting wet. He also talked about having covered seating.
Connecting parks with trails was a point that Sims also made, including extending the reach of sidewalks so the parks could be accessed easier. In addition, curb appeal issues were covered, like landscaping, parking and fencing and restrooms.
Regarding "big broad categories on the first survey" taken for the parks plan, Kelso said the answer to the question of "how do your and your family like to recreate or spend time outdoors and walking, running or biking on a trail was the top answer. The second top answer was playgrounds and then followed by splash pads, community gardens, farmers' market, festivals."
