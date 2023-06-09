Berryhill Park could get a splash pad “that could be utilized in the winter as an ice skating rink” and sand volleyball as part of the 20-year master plan for Searcy’s park, according to the engineering firm developing the plan.

Julie Kelso, vice president of planning for engineering firm Crafton Tull, also mentioned having a community garden at the nearly 13-acre park at a public input meeting held at the Rialto Theater on Tuesday, along with “potentially looking at expanded parking with permeable paving that was more environmentally friendly.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Information from Crafton Tull on other Searcy parks will be published in Wednesday’s edition.

