Berryhill Park could get a splash pad “that could be utilized in the winter as an ice skating rink” and sand volleyball as part of the 20-year master plan for Searcy’s park, according to the engineering firm developing the plan.
Julie Kelso, vice president of planning for engineering firm Crafton Tull, also mentioned having a community garden at the nearly 13-acre park at a public input meeting held at the Rialto Theater on Tuesday, along with “potentially looking at expanded parking with permeable paving that was more environmentally friendly.”
“All kinds of really fun things that can really happen there,” Kelso said in talking about the park being a controlled location in the middle of town that could perhaps be a large destination park with a large playground or splash pad. “We’re looking at relocating sand volleyball [from the Searcy Sports Complex] and adding some additional components there.
Aaron Schlosser, planner I for Crafton Tull, spoke as well about some volleyball courts being located at the park with the new tennis and pickleball courts that are being built.
The plan for Searcy’s parks, along with ones for infrastructure and active transportation, have not been completed yet, but are expected to be presented to the city later this year. An exact time has not been announced.
“We’re about mid-way through,” Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said. “We’ve done our active transportation public meeting, the second one. This is our second parks one and we’ll have another infrastructure one and then we will have the final presentation to the public.
About 125 community members attended Tuesday’s input meeting.
Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner said the planning process the city is going through with Crafton Tull centers on connectivity, active transportation, which he said involves a sidewalk system, and how a community connects together.
Kelso said the firm, which city officials agreed in May 2022 to pay $335,000 to develop a master plan, has done a lot of data collection and analysis. She said like Faulkner said the parks plan was one of the three things being worked on., but the main thing she wanted those attending to take away was that everything relating to the 20-year plan “is being driven by public input.”
At the first public meeting, Kelso said the community showed what projects it wants and a community center was at the top of the list, followed by paved running and bicycling trails, water play elements (slides, a lazy river, etc.), indoor pickleball courts, a food truck plaza, large destination playgrounds, a nature preserve, mountain biking or gravel trails, hiking trails/interpretive nature trails, a farmers’ market, a splash pad, an outdoor swimming pool, a dog park, canoe/boating/kayaking lakes or “blueways,” a fishing pier/pond, nature play, soccer fields, softball fields and baseball fields.
Breaking down what community member wanted specifically from a park, she said 192 wanted one that was a community gathering place; 170 wanted a “speciality park,” perhaps related to music in the park; 167 wanted a nature-oriented park; and 154 wanted an adventure park with maybe things like hiking available there.
Kelso said about 24.7 percent of Searcy’s population is under 19 years old, 32.6 percent between the ages of 22 and 44 and 36.8 percent in the 45-74 years category. “So whenever we think about parks and the way we program parks, a lot of times cities often are programming to this youngest age group.”
Kelso said with the steering committee for Searcy’s plan, Crafton Tull has talked about different types of recreation the city might want to consider offering. She said traditional parks might have a ball field, tennis courts or a playground but what has been happening is that cities have begun looking and new and expanded programs in their parks, like kayak parks or mountain bike trails, bike trails, aquatic centers, destination playgrounds, food truck parks and places for having gatherings like festivals and events.
Schlosser talked about a March park audit and site visit the company did with city officials. They visited Spring Park, Berryhill Park, Yancey Park, the Searcy Sports Complex and the Searcy Event Center.
He said there are four principles for existing parks: reprogram, rebrand, renew and remain. He explained that reprogram means parks that people like but could be better. Rebrand, he said, has to do with when people say “what park?” or “outdated park.” Renew is the grand-scale, new park land, new major facility, etc. Remain means parks that meet community needs as is. “Continue use, maintenance and evaluate opportunities for improvement.”
When building a parks system, Dick Horton, a career parks and recreation profession, said you always start with the foundation. “That is what we call the level of service.”
“We must know from you how you would rate the condition of the park system, because if you already think it’s excellent then our work is done and we can just move on to the next task,” Horton said. “But on the other side, if you think there is some work to be done, we need to know that to help us understand where we need to go for the allocation of resources. So level of service is huge.”
Horton said he wanted those present to let them know how they feel about the condition of the park system. (A rating system from zero to 10 was used at the meeting.)
“The data is still coming in [on the parks],” he said.
At the national level, Horton said he is involved with the National Recreation and Park Association and is on a committee that recently surveyed some of the highest-performing parks and recreation agencies in America.
Through a survey, he said, the highest issue was “deferred maintenance. Sometimes it’s just easier to get the money to build something new than it is to take care of something when it starts aging. I don’t care if it’s in the park structure or the infrastructure.”
“If you build a new road for example, from day one it starts deteriorating, doesn’t it?” Horton said. “And we already know in infrastructure that a paved road lasts seven to 10 years maximum on an asphalted road, probably. We don’t seem to do that in our park system. We will build an aquatic facility or a playground or whatever it might be, so deferred maintenance in America is the No. 1 issue from these high-performing agencies that I talked about.”
On recreation programming, Horton said things have come along way with working with groups like sports agencies. He talked about pricing, saying it is nice to offer some free programs but it is important to look at an update on user agreements when community members want to use facilities so there are guidelines what the city’s role should be and what the user’s role should be.
“We need to have that written down and reviewed at least annually,” he said.
Some communities use parks and recreation for a development tool to make money, Horton said, adding there is a capability to do that in Searcy with the limited facilities present.
According to information presented, Parks and Recreation does not have a “pricing and cost recovery policy, but one is needed and programming recreation facilities, such as a community center, are lacking.
