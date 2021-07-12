UPDATE: Since press time, Jeff Phillips, prosecuting attorney for the Fifth Judicial District, has been appointed special prosecutor and will be deciding if the use of deadly force by Lonoke County Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Davis was justified or if there will be charges filed.
Lonoke County Circuit Judge Barbara Elmore signed the order that named Phillips as special prosecutor.
The Fifth Judicial District serves Franklin, Johnson and Pope counties.
The results of an Arkansas State Police investigation into the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain of McRae by a Lonoke County deputy sergeant have been taken to the state prosecutor coordinator, according to Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Graham, but no special prosecutor had been named as of Monday afternoon.
Graham, who had requested a special prosecutor, said Friday that he had received the case file from the June 23 shooting. The state police had been asked by the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting by former Deputy Sgt. Michael Davis, who was fired by Sheriff John Staley for reportedly not following department policy of keeping the body camera on during an encounter with a member of the public. Staley has said that Davis’ body cam was not turned on until after the shooting.
It has been reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that a circuit judge accepted Graham’s motion filed Thursday to appoint a special prosecuting attorney to decide if the use of deadly force was justified or if there will be charges filed. In the motion, Graham reportedly wrote that Davis had a “close working relationship with most members of his office and recently testified for the state in at least one jury trial.”
Another point Graham reportedly wrote about was “the ongoing protests outside the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office by community members. It is in the best interests of all parties and the citizens of Lonoke County that a fair and impartial assessment by an independent prosecutor from another jurisdiction is necessary.”
The special prosecutor’s name had not been released as of press time. Prosecutor Coordinator Bob McMahan reportedly had said Friday that the special prosecutor would probably be named Monday.
The Democrat-Gazette also reported that Davis has retained Robert Newcomb, an attorney from Little Rock who represented former Little Rock officer Charles Starks. Starks was fired and then reinstated after the fatal 2019 shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Newcomb said last week that Davis had requested a grievance hearing with the county to be reinstated at the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office.
Brittain was killed after being pulled over around 3 a.m. June 23 on Arkansas Highway 89, just south of Cabot. His family and a witness in the vehicle with him have said that he was holding a jug of antifreeze at the time of the shooting and had gotten out of the vehicle to place it behind a wheel because the truck was rolling backward. He reportedly had been working on the transmission in his truck so he could make it to his construction job at 6 a.m. and was test-driving the vehicle when he was stopped by Davis.
Authorities have released few details about the shooting, and state police earlier Friday referred questions about the case file to Graham’s office.
Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Brittain’s family, told CNN on Friday that he sees Brittain’s death as providing impetus for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to be passed by Congress. HR7120, which would require the use of dash and body cams and end the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants as well as qualified immunity against lawsuits, hasn’t made it through the Senate, stalling in March.
Crump, who also represented the families of George Floyd, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans killed by police, told CNN that an unarmed, white teen being shot and killed by an officer will help the country see that victims of police violence come from all races and ethnicities.
“That is going to be looked at differently because he wasn’t a teenager who was a child of color,” Crump said. “Because we’ve always said that our white brothers and sisters couldn’t fathom their child being killed by the police. That people are supposed to protect them. But that’s a reality that parents of children of color literally deal with every day of their lives.”
He said he had to “help give his [Brittain’s] family the voice to say Hunter Brittain’s life mattered.”
“I want to be able to talk to senators on both sides of the aisle and say, ‘This isn’t just about black children, it’s also about brown children and white children and Asian children,’” Crump said. “This is about our citizens being brutalized or killed because the federal government hasn’t acted.”
