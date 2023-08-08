Special Olympics Arkansas is “going to do things a little bit differently” next year, Chief Executive Officer Terri Weir told the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission recently.
“We’re going to need some different hygiene stations, looking at more shading and also probably a little shuttle area as well because the distance is a little bit further,” Weir said. “They, too, are carrying water coolers and their equipment and other things out to the new venue.”
The A&P Commission provided $25,000 in funding for Special Olympics Arkansas this year, and Weir responding to a question asked by Commissioner Tommy Centola about a spread sheet she included that showed costs for the Games.
Weir said the organization appreciated the funding the commission provided, which was half of what was requested, “I just wanted you all to see the additional costs that we said we would need because of construction that was at Harding to make sure that our athletes were safe, shaded.”
Opening ceremonies for the Games are held at First Security Stadium, but all of the events, except swimming, were held on Bison Lane, including at the university’s new track.
She recapped that the commission agreed to help by providing funding to help with some additional shading for the athletes, additional hygiene stations and additional signage. She said some additional signage was printed that had the A&P logo on it.
“We already have partnerships with Searcy Parks and Rec and Searcy School District and, of course, the partnership that you all have during our Summer Games is really important in helping us take care of our athletes during that competition,” Weir said.
Searcy and Harding are among 51 cities and universities in the country that host a Summer Games competition in their city and also at their university, according to Weir. “I think that’s a pretty important statistic to tell you all because that means that you all show importance of inclusion to all of the communities throughout the state and also in the country. We appreciate everything you all did.”
A&P Chairman Chris Howell asked Weir how long Special Olympics Arkansas has been holding the Game. She told him for 26 years. “We were at UCA [the University of Central Arkansas in Conway] for a while and we kind of outgrew at that time, believe it or not, UCA, then we came to Harding.
“We had some people in northwest Arkansas at the time that wanted us to go to the University of Arkansas. We went to the University of Arkansas for one year and came back to Harding University, I think in 1994, and Searcy and we have not stopped.”
She said seeing land acquisitions made by the city for Parks and Recreation purposes and the 20-year master plan for the city “makes me really excited ... and I know that all of these things will help our athletes as well.”
Howell asked her how many visitors came into town during the Special Olympics on the May 19-20 weekend. Weir said she could tell him that there were 1,400 athletes in Searcy during that time. “So typically every parent is there to support their athletes. We usually book every hotel in Searcy, Beebe, Cabot and I think that there are one or two in Bald Knob as well to support our athletes. We have said before that we have about 5,000 people, including our athletes, that are part of our Summer Games competition.”
Weir said next year is going to feel “very festivalish” at the Summer Games. “I think that people could see from Beebe-Capps [Expressway] that something really special was going on at Harding University and Searcy during the week and I think we had a few more visitors. What I would love to see is a lot of community support, fans in the stands and things like that in the future.”
Howell told Weir, “We appreciate you all coming to Searcy and we want to offer all the support that we can. It’s a great deal for Searcy and the members of your organization so, appreciate you guys coming.”
She responded, “We appreciate you all so much, thank you all.”
