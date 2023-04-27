The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission gave Special Olympics half of what it requested Tuesday to support the Summer Games being held in the middle of May at Harding University.
The request from Teri Weir, representing the organization, at City Hall was for $50,000 in A&P tax revenue.
“For the past 28 years, Special Olympics Arkansas has hosted our Summer Games in Searcy at Harding University," Weir said. "This event brings 2,000 athletes from across the state, so from Magnolia from Monticello from northwest Arkansas, northeast Arkansas, everyone comes into Searcy to compete during our Summer Games.”
Family members also come with the athletes and the games include volunteers and health professionals from across the state.
“We have a three-day event," Weir said. "We have things that have been going on already as far as meetings that have taken place in Searcy, restaurants we have eaten out at in Searcy.”
In 2009, Weir said the group figured about how much it spent in Searcy and it was like $399,000 for restaurants, hotels, trips to stores “and anything in the whole wide world they might need.”
She said the group does not charge anything for the athletes to come to Searcy to participate in the games.
A &P Commissioner Tommy Centola asked about lodging in the request. “We use every hotel room in Searcy, every hotel room in Beebe, anything from Bald Knob; we use every hotel for the three-day event,” Weir said. She said she thinks in the city of Searcy alone there are 800 hotel rooms and if they run $100-plus per night, “you’re looking at around $325,000 in hotel rooms alone.” She said the lodging request was for the volunteers coming to town and some of the family members and key staff.
“I hope we’re not replacing what individual people do," Commissioner Jim House said. "Is this new money or will it replace the sponsors?” Weir said it will be new money. House said some people will quit their support "if they know there’s a source.”
City Attorney Buck Gibson asked Weir if the $50,000 would allow the group to do more than what it already does. She said, “Yes, it will allow us to host more competition opportunities, more events during the Summer Games than what we have right now. So we might be able to host a soccer tournament during Summer Games as well. We’ll also have different opportunities for our athletes through our Olympic village that we have not had in the first place.”
Gibson he still didn't understand what exactly that meant, and Centola also wanted to know more about new things. Weir repeated what she said and added Porta-potties and canopies to protect athletes would come from the funds plus equipment. She said opening ceremonies will still be at the stadium but the new track will be used for some things so the group might have construction costs.
Chairman Chris Howell asked Weir if she saw this funding request as a one-time ask or a yearly request. She said she would love for it to be an every-year one, “but for sure a one-time ask this year.”
Commissioner Rees Jones asked if the Summer Games were about three weeks away, and she told him that they start May 18th.
Jones called it an awesome, well-run, organized event. House added that is a very moving event and Gibson agreed that it is an incredible event.
Rees asked about the timeliness of the request and said he was a little concern about the clarity concerning use of the funds.
Commissioner Mike Chalenburg agreed, saying all of the commissioners were very much in favor of the program, but the amount was "a very round number" for things. He said he understands the construction and track being in a different location.
Chalenburg agreed with Centola that lodging and restaurants should not be paid for with A&P funds.
House made a motion to give $25,000 to Special Olympics, with the organization coming back before the commission with a report on how it was spent. It passed unanimously.
