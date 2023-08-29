Joe Sledge has been making sourdough bread around 15 years ago. A few years ago, he decided to start selling it to make some bread to send his oldest daughter on a mission trip.
Instead of sending out a letter asking for donations, Sledge said, “We decided we would make bread and raise money for her to go to Peru. We did a [Searcy] Beats & Eats event and then started doing the farmers’ market.”
Now, Sledge, who grew up in West Point, and his wife, Tricia, from Batesville, have spent five years with their business, SourJoe Bread, at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market, which is open Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse square.
Sledge said he grew up watching his mom, a really good cook, cook over the years, but while his skills may have come from her, his sourdough recipe did not.
“This sourdough bread I tasted when I was young. My mom never made it,” he said. “I had a friend bring some when Tricia had a surgery and I asked him for the recipe, and he gave me a starter and he told me how he made it and I’ve been doing it ever since. A lump makes four loaves. From start to finish, it’s about a 10-hour process.”
After work on Friday and into the night, Sledge makes the bread he will bring to the market Saturday.
Every week at the market, he said, “I see some of the same people come back for one, two, sometimes four loaves.” He said he also sells some at the Main Street Feed Store in Pangburn.
In addition to his bread, Sledge said he and his wife carry whatever vegetables are in season at their booth. “I have a garden at my parents’ place at West Point and I also have a garden at my workplace in Little Rock.”
Last Saturday, the Sledges had fall squash, butternut and spaghetti squash, tomatoes, eggplant and around six varieties of peppers along with honeydew melons and cantaloupes.
Sledge said some customers who come to the market do not need a “full container of this or that” so he tries to be flexible and work with them. “If they need a smaller quantity, I can mix and match some things.”
“People like to come to my stand because they see a lot of different colors and a lot of different variety,” he said. “Usually if somebody is asking about the bread, somebody else will walk up and say, ‘You’ve got to try that.’
“The regular bread is very versatile. The cinnamon raisin, cranberry pecan are more for toast. I’ve got an Amish bread that my youngest daughter started making and she decided she was tired of making bread so I took that over for her. The regular sourdough is the most popular and then the cranberry pecan is probably second.”
By occupation, Sledge said he is a chemical engineer at a plant in Little Rock. Tricia is a school teacher at McRae Elementary School, working as an interventionist. All three of Joe and Tricia’s daughters are in college. They have one at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, one at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and another at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
Tricia said said she works with kids in kindergarten through third grade who need help with math and literacy. On her involvement in the farmers’ market, Tricia said, “I love it and I get to see some of my students. They come through with their parents and it is so sweet, and even at school the other day, this one little girls said, ‘I saw you at the farmers’ market,’ and I said, ‘I saw you, too.’
Sledge said the main reason he comes to the market is to stand up and interact with the customers. “It’s a good way to meet people and be part of the community and promote local.”
He even has a few SourJoe Bread T-shirts available for sale at the market for a fun thing because he said he has had customers over the years ask for one so he had some made.
