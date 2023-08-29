Faces at Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market: Joe and Tricia Sledge

A group of Harding University students stops by to shop at SourJoe Bread at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market on Saturday morning. Joe and Tricia Sledge run the booth and have been vendors at the market for the past five years, starting their business to fund their oldest daughter’s mission trip to Peru.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Joe Sledge has been making sourdough bread around 15 years ago. A few years ago, he decided to start selling it to make some bread to send his oldest daughter on a mission trip.

Instead of sending out a letter asking for donations, Sledge said, “We decided we would make bread and raise money for her to go to Peru. We did a [Searcy] Beats & Eats event and then started doing the farmers’ market.”

