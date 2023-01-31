There were three of four accidents in White County overnight and into Tuesday morning because of wintry weather, according to Lt. Scott Seiders of the White County Sheriff's Office.
"Most of the accidents were happening before 7 a.m. as people got up and went to work," Seiders said, "and then we had a very routine day up until I put that warning up on Facebook right around 1 p.m. that the time to go home is now, don't try to go home in an hour. And within an hour of posting that, we've had at least three accidents, all of which from people running off the road.
Seiders said there is kind of a marsh/creek area at the intersection of Arkansas Highways 321 and 31 outside of Beebe where a woman was trying to turn from 31 onto 321 and "just lost all traction" and landed in the water.
"There's no traction to be had right now," he said. "It's slicker than people realize because now we've got pelletized ice sitting on top of either ice or wet streets so it sort of looks like snow, but it's sort of like driving on ball bearings," Seiders said Tuesday afternoon. "We don't expect it to get any better over the next two days. The time to move around Wednesday is going to be high noon when it's at its warmest and sunniest if there's no precipitation, but if it stays overcast and cold then there's never going to be a good time to be out and about, especially on the county roads."
Seiders said new White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tyler Mize "just got off the radio with me. He was headed to help me with the vehicle in the water but now he is headed to another truck that is stuck."
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Tuesday because of the ice storm. In her declaration, Sanders cited the “likelihood of numerous downed power lines” and said road conditions have created a backlog of deliveries by commercial drivers.
One of the main thoroughfares through Arkansas — Interstate 40 — was ice-coated and “extremely hazardous” in the Forrest City area Tuesday, according to the city's fire department. Pictures posted on social media showed the crumpled cab of a semi-trailer.
The department responded to two bad wrecks and about 15 other crashes Tuesday morning, Division Chief Jeremy Sharp said by telephone. In many of the crashes, the drivers pick up speed on the highway but run into trouble when they reach a bridge, he said.
“They hit the ice and they start wrecking,” he said.
“When I-40 shuts down like that, that can be hours of waiting,” said John Gadberry, who lives in Colt, not far from the highway. “I-40 is usually one of the first things that freezes over due to its slight elevation.”
By late Tuesday morning, I-40 was cleared and traffic had resumed, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced.
The storm began Monday as part of an expected “several rounds” of wintry precipitation through Wednesday across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Chenard.
“Generally light to moderate freezing rain resulting in some pretty significant ice amounts,” Chenard said.
“We're expecting ice accumulations potentially a quarter inch or higher as far south as Austin, Texas, up to Dallas over to Little Rock, Arkansas, towards Memphis, Tennessee, and even getting close to Nashville, Tennessee,” according to Chenard.
