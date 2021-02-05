“A lot of time and effort” has been put into plans for improving the Searcy Sports Complex, Searcy City Councilman Chris Howell said this week in answer to multiple questions sent to him by The Daily Citizen about the proposed design for the youth baseball and softball fields.
“The intention of this project is to make Searcy better, period,” said Howell, who is also chairman of the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotions Commission and has been the city’s point man on the project that would be repaid by advertising and promotions tax revenue if voters decided in Tuesday’s special election to allow the city to issue capital improvement bonds.
“We acknowledge that reasonable people can disagree on things such as placement of a field, parking, bathrooms, etc. However, we have had professionals design the complex and are confident that the finished product will be something that all of Searcy will be proud of.
“I am excited about this opportunity for Searcy and look forward to the possibilities that it can bring. By working together, we can make big things happen for Searcy!”
Early voting continued Friday in the special election, in which voters are also being asked by the city to make permanent the eight-year, 1-cent sales and use tax passed in 2014. As of Friday afternoon, 605 voters had cast ballots at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, according to White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight.
Early voting also will be held Monday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the extension service office at 2400 Old Landing Road while election day is Tuesday, with voting from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at Downtown Church of Christ (Ward 1), West Race Baptist Church (Ward 2), the Carmichael Community Center (Ward 3) and First Assembly of God (Ward 4).
Howell unveiled an $8.45 million redesign of the youth baseball and softball fields, including replacing the current fields with turf, last year. The city is asking voters to approve up to a maximum of $14.195 million in bonds being issued.
Some of the questions sent to Howell were derived from a tour of the ballfields that Robert Hudgins asked The Daily Citizen Editor Steve Watts to take so that he could point out his concerns with the proposed design. Hudgins was in charge of the volunteer organization, Searcy Baseball Inc., that had operated the city’s youth baseball program until Osborne decided to end the city’s partnership with the nonprofit last year and have the city begin running the program. Hudgins has been a vocal opponent of both the bond measure and 1-cent tax.
Other questions submitted came from a letter to the editor from Searcy Lions Club President Cheri Yecke that was published Wednesday in the newspaper. Yecke also is opposed to both measures.
Howell chose not to directly answer any of the questions, instead saying he would stick to the statement he gave in response.
Foul balls
Although Osborne deferred to Howell concerning the questions, he did offer an answer to the first couple: “Is the layout of the baseball and softball fields the same as the layout that was presented last year or was that a preliminary layout that will be changed if the bond is passed? If the plan is to put the T-ball field next to the Legion Field. is there concern about foul balls from the Legion Field landing on the T-ball field? If not, why not?”
Osborne said fields can be moved. The plan drawn up, he said, is just a preliminary design and if the city needs to make adjustments on things like where the fields are placed, it can do that.
Related questions were “Is redoing or replacing the Legion Field restrooms part of the plans? According to the plans, some parking is going to be added between existing fields, are there concerns that parking there will endanger children walking in the area or vehicles being hit by foul balls? Will the playground equipment that’s currently in that area be moved? Where will it be moved to?”
Although Osborne did not address those questions, he said concerning the bond measure, “If you have children or grandchildren that utilize that sports complex, it is an important issue. We want to afford our kids the opportunity to walk in to that sports complex and look around with that look on their face of ‘this is unbelievable,’ like they do when they go somewhere else.
“To walk into dusty, dirty, wet, muddy ballfields with sagging, rusty, unsafe fences and their parents are sitting over there on uncovered bleachers. ... We want to talk about foul balls, let’s talk about foul balls – you have bleachers out there with no covers on them and parents sitting around talking and dodging foul balls. It a baseball facility, for goodness sake. There is going to be foul balls. That is like driving down the road in your car and meeting another car. It’s going to happen.”
Other questions asked in the first email submitted to Howell were “There are flat grassy areas to the direct west of the current parking on Queensway [Street] and to the right of the parking in front of Legion Field (before the area that is to be remade into the T-ball field), would that not be better for expanding the parking lot? Are teams going to be able to practice on the turf fields? If not, where will they practice? How long will the turf fields be expected to last? How much does it cost to replace them?”
Ballpark figures
Searcy Recreational Sports League Director Rigel Page and Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons, along with Clarissa Mahanay, who directs the youth softball program, answered a question for The Daily Citizen that was included in the second email concerning the number children who participate in the baseball and softball programs.
The questions sent to Howell were “How many Searcy youngsters even play baseball? What is that number? And what percent of Searcy youth play baseball.”
“Between summer and fall, we were almost at 800. Summer was about 550,” said Page, who was put in charge of the youth baseball program when the city took it over. “If we have a 30-team tournament, you’re looking at least 1,200 people coming.”
Mahanay said the softball program during spring/summer had “roughly 220 players. We refunded about 100 players due to COVID. In 2019, we had 350 girls for spring/summer. Fall ball we had 100 players.”
“An estimate of crowds during spring and summer on game night is 500 people. Tournaments range from 12 teams to 35 teams. You’re looking at approximately 300-1,000 people.”
Looking at the weeks to come, Mahanay said the program has 15 tournaments scheduled March 13-June 26. “Two of these are district tournaments and one is a state tournament. We have a busy season approaching.”
Parsons said if you add soccer into the mix, there are about 1,000 kids who play at the Searcy Sports Complex.
“If you go out to the sports plex on Saturday while a softball tournament is going on and you have soccer going on too, there is thousands of people out there,” he said, noting that there are people who come from outside Searcy to participate. He said when soccer games are going on while softball games are being played, “it doubles things up.”
A&P percentage
Another question concerning the percentage of A&P tax revenue that would be “dedicated to the baseball bond” was answered indirectly at Wednesday’s A&P Commission meeting at the Carmichael Community Center.
Commissioner Jim House was told by Howell that the bond issue for the sports complex project would not exceed $59,000 a month.
House asked about the length of the bond and was told by Howell that it was for “30 years.” House said he would like to see it paid off in 10 years.
Howell said A&P revenue averaged $89,000 per month last year. “In December, we collected $115,000, so to put it in context, there were months when we were up and months that we were down.
“My feelings are, if we’re successful we are going to see the A&P revenue go up and we can allocate some of that to paying off the debt early,” Howell said.
Those numbers are consistent with Howell and Osborne previously have said, and based on them, the maximum payment of the bonds would take 66 percent of the revenue.
Commissioner Tommy Centola said the commission doesn’t know how much the project will be because the city has not starting taking bids yet since the issue hasn’t passed yet. Centola said he felt confident that even with the sports complex project being its big project, the commission could also help with funds for other projects that come along.
Up to $14 million
Although Howell also did not directly respond to a question about why a plan for $8.45 million in baseball field improvements requires a $14 million bond issuance, Osborne addressed that in January, saying how much money would be used depends on “exactly what all is done out there.”
“You can turf the fields and stop there or you can turf the fields and change the dugouts, you can add the fencing, you can build a concession stand, you can do other improvements out there, lighting,” he said, “depends on how much they do at the soccer field; somewhere between $9 million and $14 million, depending on what all they can get accomplished out there.”
He said one of the things he and Howell have talked about was some of the money even going toward improvements at Riverside Park, particularly bike trails. “We talk about that a lot.”
The other question asked was “What has been the return on investment for other cities that have hosted tournaments?”
Although no response was provided to that question, Osborne said that those posting negatively about the bond measure are just looking for a reason to say no.
He spoke about the positive response he said the city has received since it took over the baseball program, saying he “did not have one single complaint last year” about the program. “Not one.”
“The complaints that were rolling in about baseball could not be ignored,” Osborne said about why the city took over the program. “My complaints I was getting went from at least three a week to zero.”
