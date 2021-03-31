The city of Searcy is “still requiring people to wear masks in our city buildings,” according to Mayor Kyle Osborne, despite Gov. Asa Hutchinson announcing Tuesday that he was dropping his statewide mask mandate.
White County Judge Michael Lincoln said he is still “evaluating the situation.” However, he is “probably looking at easing up some restrictions as far as getting into county offices, but probably going to require masks in county offices. I will be checking with the sheriff [Phillip Miller] to see if he will be easing any of the restrictions at the jail. We will get together and come out with a statement.”
Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala said although the governor lifted the mandate, “he still allowed for hospitals and medical facilities to have their own policy regarding masks. At Unity Health, we continue to require masks in our hospitals and clinics. Visitors are an important part of the healing process for our patients. It’s important to continue to follow these protocols for our visitors as well.”
Hutchinson also said cities could enforce their own mask requirements, reversing from his comments a week ago that local mandates would not be allowed.
He announced his decision, as well as one to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 and older, after the state saw virus cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in recent weeks. He had said the mask mandate would expire at the end of March if the state met goals for test positivity and hospitalizations
“Please be respectful and mindful that while the mask mandate is lifted, there will be many that continue to wear it and many businesses will continue to require it,” Hutchinson said. “Be respectful of that and if you don’t want to comply with that, you have options to go somewhere else.”
In Beebe, Mayor Mike Robertson said the city hasn’t decided anything yet when it comes to restrictions and masks.
“That is a council decision,” Robertson said. “We have not had a council meeting to be able to discuss it, but I think a lot of the decision will be personal preference.”
Pangburn Mayor Mike Marsh said since his city didn’t issue a mask mandate, “we just went with whatever comes out of the governor’s office. The only thing I’m going to do is encourage people to wear their masks and just be careful, just keep washing your hands and also I am encouraging people to get vaccinated. I had my first dose two weeks ago so I’m ready for my second one soon. I just want everyone to be careful.”
School districts can also continue requiring teachers and students to wear masks, according to Hutchinson.
In a statement to The Daily Citizen, Searcy School/Community Coordinator Betsy Bailey said Hutchinson lifting the mandate “does not necessarily mean that the use of mask will cease.”
“The governor said that local school boards may opt to continue or modify mask wearing policies,” Bailey said. “The Searcy School Board of Directors at a meeting on March 24, 2021, decided to continue with the current district policy of requiring masks for both students and staff at this time. We will keep you informed as more information becomes available.”
In Rose Bud, Superintendent Allen Blackwell said at the last School Board meeting the mask issue was discussed, with the board thinking that the governor would end it. “We are pretty much going with we are not going to mandate masks but they are going to be encouraged but not necessarily required.”
The Beebe School District “will continue to wear masks,” according to a post on the district’s Facebook page, which stated that the Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has mandated that school districts not change current policy without school board action.
The Beebe School Board will hold a special meeting today at 5 p.m. to allow it to make a decision on this issue. “The district’s option will be to continue, modify or eliminate the current mask policy,” the Facebook post said.
At White County Central’s last School Board meeting, members voted to adopt the policy recommended by Hutchinson, so masks will be recommended but not required by students. The district posted on its Facebook page that it will continue to take temperatures and practice social distancing.
“If a person is not masked and is exposed to a positive case, then the normal quarantining will be initiated,” the district posted. “A plan will be on our website before April 15, 2021.”
Pangburn Superintendent David Rolland said, “We are surveying the staff as well as parents to get their take on the mask mandate and then we will take those results and meet with our Ready for Learning Committee and then propose something at our April School Board meeting but as of right now we are just keeping students and faculty members wearing masks when social distancing is not possible.”
“We have several classrooms where they are social distanced – they are 6 feet apart – we don’t make them wear masks but we do in transitions and on school buses and things like that. So, we are going to keep all that in place until we get our surveys back and meet with our committees.”
Riverview Superintendent Stan Stratton said, “Our ready for learning plan that was approved last summer had in there if the governor’s mask mandate was not in effect, we would be in what is called a green level; and in the green level, our kids would not be required to wear masks except for transition times in the hallway and then they are also required to wear them on the bus. The other parts of the day, they are encouraged to wear masks.”
Concerning wearing of masks at the Searcy Public Library, White County Regional Library System Director Darla Eno said, “Our board met on March 17 and decided that we would still want to strongly encourage our patrons to wear a mask. We are actually updating our signs to say that so we are not necessarily kicking people out if they do not want to wear a mask but we are going to strongly encourage that they do, and all staff will be required to wear a mask. We still think it is really important that they do that. We want to keep our staff and our patrons safe so it’s for that and we know that it works.
“We are going to drop the temperature checks but we will still be limiting the number of people because we want to still practice our social distancing. We still do curbside. We are going to extend our browsing hours so we are actually adding another hour, which is 30 minutes more in the morning and 30 minutes more in the afternoon. It will be 9:30 a.m.-12 noon and then 1:30-4 p.m. will be in-house browsing. We will continue this probably for this month.”
She said the next board meeting is April 21 “and we will see how things have gone during spring break and we will see if they were any repercussions of that and how the numbers and statistics are going. At that point, if things are going well, we will hopefully extend and open up even further.”
