A solar project being planned for the Garner area would increase property tax revenues in White County by around $16.8 million over 40 years, including by about $670,000 the first year, with “the lion’s share” going to the Beebe School District, according to Senior Development Manager Jimmy Merrick of Apex Clean Energy out of Charlottesville, Va.

“If the project were not to happen, if you just stuck all the properties that are associated within the project area right now and you just collected that taxes on that over 40 years, White County would probably have about $380,000 in tax revenues,” Merrick said. “However, if the Waterbury project were to move forward, the difference here is the increase in tax revenues over that 40-year lifespan so White County would look to benefit about $16.8 million in direct tax revenues associated with the property taxes.”

