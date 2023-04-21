A solar project being planned for the Garner area would increase property tax revenues in White County by around $16.8 million over 40 years, including by about $670,000 the first year, with “the lion’s share” going to the Beebe School District, according to Senior Development Manager Jimmy Merrick of Apex Clean Energy out of Charlottesville, Va.
“If the project were not to happen, if you just stuck all the properties that are associated within the project area right now and you just collected that taxes on that over 40 years, White County would probably have about $380,000 in tax revenues,” Merrick said. “However, if the Waterbury project were to move forward, the difference here is the increase in tax revenues over that 40-year lifespan so White County would look to benefit about $16.8 million in direct tax revenues associated with the property taxes.”
Merrick called the project long-term dependable revenues for the county with no additional strain on county capital facilities. “We don’t need water. We don’t need sewer. We don’t need any investment from White County whatsoever.”
Merrick estimates the property tax at $200 million just in infrastructure. The underlying real estate value also was mentioned by Merrick. “The county then will again need to assess a higher value on that.”
He called the $670,000 in year one “a pretty powerful number that Beebe could look at seeing as early as 2026.”
Merrick spoke about the solar energy project at the White County Quorum Court meeting Tuesday night. He was joined by Jackson Schiesl, project developer.
Merrick said the Waterbury energy project is currently being explored in the county by Apex, which consists of about 400 employees and has energy projects all over the United States. “To date, we’ve completed over two dozen projects and we’re doing more and more every year.”
He said in the industry Apex is what is called “independent power producers.” Primarily, it does renewable energy projects.
Waterbury is a 100-megawatt project. “To put that in perspective, it’s similar to another project you already have in White County but it ’s about 800 acres,” Merrick said. He said that represents approximately a $230 million investment with the solar “and then we’re also exploring a battery storage opportunity with this project as well.:
Merrick said during construction there is typically a “one-time flux of economic activity that will be about 200-plus jobs. Most of those folks we try to source locally to the extent that those services are available either in surrounding localities or at least within the state.”
From an electricity production perspective, the project would be enough to power about 24,000 homes every single year, he said.
Locationwise, the Waterbury project will be using a variety of agricultural land with access to the Garner substation south of Arkansas Highway 267, just north of Garner. “If everything goes as planned, the earliest in service day – there’s still a lot that needs to happen, but 2026 is when construction could be complete and the project could begin operating,” Merrick said.
Over the last year or so, Merrick said the company has been working with landowners in the area. “To date, we have secured 100 percent safe control is what we call it. We’ve entered into essentially exploratory pieces with about 10 landowners now, a handful of which are here tonight.
“We would actually connect directly into the high-voltage energy grid. We would build our own new substation on our dime. All of this would be built on our dime and then interconnected into the existing grid.”
Concerning the benefit to the county, Merrick said the infrastructure is very viable and the project would operate for the 40 years, generating electricity for the entire timeframe.
Over time, the facilities will depreciate, he said, like most commercial facilities so the tax revenue will go down a little bit. “However,” Merrick said, “on average, White County” would see about $420,000.
Justice Bobby Burns asked Merrick how the company came to select this area in the county since it is from Virginia. Merrick said it had to do with market research since the company is involved all over the United States. In Arkansas particularly, he said, there are a lot of high-voltage transmissions and so there is a lot of open capacity where they could inject power into the lines without inflicting a lot of network upgrades.
“So there’s just open space on various lines throughout the state of Arkansas, Merrick said. “It’s also very flat. We studied these lines and we think we would have a competitive project going in here.”
White County Judge Lisa Brown thanked both Merrick and Schiesl “for the very informative presentation. We look forward to your project moving forward.”
