Since the airing of Season 4 of “Small Business Revolution — Main Street” in 2019 focusing on six Searcy businesses, one of the featured businesses has closed, one has changed management and another may re-emerge in Little Rock helping kids learn woodcraft in the inner city.
Mat Faulkner, president and chief idea officer at Think Art Studio, was instrumental in getting Searcy nominated to be featured on the internet reality show available on Hulu and YouTube. Hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington and a marketing team came to Searcy to work with the six selected small business owners.
“We applied in the fall of 2018 and then we learned that we won in the beginning of 2019 and filming was all about in 2019 and then it aired in October of 2019,” Faulkner said.
He said the show was going to do follow-up filming of Searcy one year later, which it typically has done with the other cities featured, but “they ended up changing that; that was right when COVID started.”
“They were going to fly everybody up to their headquarters [in Minneapolis] instead of coming to Searcy, but they ended up canceling that due to the traveling restrictions and safety precautions, so we never went up there for the one year later filming,” he said.
Since COVID-19 hit, Faulkner said, everyone was trying to slide their way through last year. He said he interacts occasionally with some of the business owners, but mainly with Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton, who helped with the campaign to get Searcy featured on the show, which split a $500,000 prize among the selected businesses and some community projects.
Burton said Brinkman is an employee of Deluxe Corp., the marketing company that produces the show. Pennington was brought into the show to help more with the renovation side, she said, and Brinkman helped with the business and marketing side, along with the Deluxe team.
“One of the biggest things I saw was how the community pulled together,” Burton said. “Of course, there is always up and down cycles with small businesses, but I think everyone who experienced the energy and the cohesiveness of this will definitely have fond memories of it because it really gave the community a unique opportunity to pull together and work for a common good.”
The businesses picked for the show were Savor+Sip, ARganic Woodwork, Whilma’s Filipino Restaurant, El Mercado Cervadas, Nooma Life and the Zion Climbing Center.
Coty Skinner, owner of ARganic Woodwork, has closed his commercial location, according to Faulkner. “He has not technically closed ARganic but from what he said on a podcast, he was going to revert to what his focus was early on with helping foster children and taking more of a hobbyist role as opposed to a commercial business, and he has also gotten his realtor’s license. He is full time into real estate now.”
Skinner said that his woodworking business “served its purpose.”
“God has definitely blessed us,” Skinner said. “Although things got a little wonky with retail, it kind of all fell into place and it’s not too bad.”
He said he is not at the moment doing any wood projects.
“We plan on doing that. We still have all the tools that were given to us by Deluxe,” Skinner said. “We are kind of looking into the future on what we can do as far as maybe setting it up. We’re thinking of setting up somewhere closer to Little Rock to the inner-city projects because there is a lot of alternative schools there and they don’t have the money and the revenue stream for a lot of the curricular stuff like shop class. So maybe getting in as a nonprofit to try to help.
“It’s off into the future but we do have all the tools and everything because it was given to us. I still think there is a need for that stuff; we still don’t know how it’s going to look.”
Skinner said what Deluxe does best is market. “Now, I am in real estate where I took everything that they told me about marketing; now, I market people’s homes. I have learned how to set up my website for real estate and what SEO [search engine optimization] works to search for and Google trends and things like that.”
Skinner said his broker is in Little Rock but he and his family still live in Searcy and most of his clients are in Searcy.
Faulkner said Nooma Life, a yoga studio, was restricted from having in-person classes last year because of COVID-19 but it is now offering them again. “They had to pivot just to accommodate the restrictions with COVID.”
Savor+Sip went out of business and the space has been converted to Well Bar and focuses on yoga, fitness and wellness. It is offering classes now, Faulkner said.
Savor+Sip had an auction for all of its restaurant equipment. The owners posted on their Facebook page last Aug. 25 that they were hitting their two-year business mark when COVID-19 was “reaching global pandemic status.” They closed their doors for good Aug. 30, saying they were unable to afford to continue operating without taking out a federal loan “that would financially cripple our family personally for a long time.”
As for the Zion Climbing Center, Faulkner said the nonprofit closed down for a little while during the height of COVID-19, but is back open again with new leadership. El Mercado and Whilma’s Filipino also remain efforts, but attempts to reach their owners were unsuccessful.
There also was a “Revolution Fund” started to help the six businesses that finished runner-up in the selection process. Those donations came from other businesses and individuals, including Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne, who donated $1,000 to get the fund started.
“Based on the total that was collected for the Revolution Fund, we had about $4,000 that we could help the six runner-ups with,” Faulkner said. “However, there have been several who have been out of business now out of the top 12, which is Blackbird Clothing and Monk’s Habits Antiques. Still in business, you have The Cookie Basket, Pollard Studio, Make.do and Glass From the Past. The ones that are still in business have received their total share of the Revolution Fund.
“We do still have some funds available from the two or three that went out of business. We are actually meeting with the Revolution Fund Committee to try to put a plan together for the use of that money and what that Revolution Fund looks like going forward. Not real sure what that will turn out to be. Hopefully, it will be another program that helps small businesses.”
Faulkner said he thinks there are very few communities that will ever have the opportunity Searcy had “to experience a unification toward one effort all at the same time when everybody is working together the way Searcy ,and really the state of Arkansas, did so Searcy could win.”
“The night that we learned that we won in the Benson Auditorium [at Harding University] where everyone was screaming and going crazy was just a really special experience,” he said. “There were some unmet expectations. I think maybe we had some unrealistic expectations on what a TV show could do as far as revitalizing an entire community, but that is where we can take the momentum and the positive PR [public relations] in learning how we all work together toward a common goal and then focus our efforts similarly on future goals to come together and rally behind each other and really also the focus on supporting locally owned small businesses, which is ultimately the focus of ‘Small Business Revolution.’
“Our small businesses in Searcy and any community are what really shape the unique character of a community and how vital they are to making Searcy and any community unique. If we don’t continue to support our small businesses they are not going to be able to stay in business and we won’t have as many unique places to shop and eat and visit.”
Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said that the “Small Business Revolution” will go down in history as a time when the community came together.
“Everyone in town was extremely excited leading up to the announcement of the winners,” Osborne said. “I said at the end and I will say again, I have never seen this town come together like it brought them together. We can always say Searcy won that competition and that could have a huge impact on some small businesses.”
