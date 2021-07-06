A 41-year-old Searcy resident accused of slamming his girlfriend’s head into a stove several times, throwing her into a closet door and pulling a loaded gun on her officially is facing multiple charges.
A warrant was issued for Thomas Alvin Jinks at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office last week on charges of class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member; class D felony domestic battery in the third degree; and class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. He also was charged habitual offender.
The altercation reportedly happened May 7 at a residence on Webb Hill Road, with White County deputies observing “seven knots forming to her head as well as red marks to her neck/shoulder area” from the alleged attack, which also included the alleged victim being choked “to the point that she could not breathe” and an electric heater being thrown at her, Detective Misty Goss wrote in the affidavit.
Jinks reportedly told her after pulling the gun that he would “blow your sorry [expletive] away.” A 9mm pistol, with five rounds including one in the chamber, was found by deputies under the bathroom vanity, Goss wrote.
Jinks reportedly was interviewed May 19 and said “he could not remember all the details” of the altercation.” He said he was struck by the alleged victim with a wooden spoon and pushed her off of him, “which caused her to be knocked into a closet door,” Goss wrote. “He denied that he struck her, choked her or put her on the floor.” He also reportedly denied knowing that she was injured or having a gun.
His criminal history showed a conviction Dec. 16, 2016, in Lonoke County for domestic battery, a subsequent offense.
Jinks remained in custody at the White County Detention Center on Monday. He was set to appear in White County Circuit Court this morning for plea and arraignment.
A 20-year-old Searcy resident also was set to appear for plea and arraignment this morning. Jayleaun Earl Brown remained in custody at the White County jail as well, charged with class B felony terroristic act; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree; and felony with a firearm, enhanced penalties.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Tim Smith, Brown is accused of firing a bullet into the front door of an apartment on Stoneybrook Lane from a vehicle around 10:41 a.m. May 1, then returning 30 to 40 minutes later on foot when around five more shots were fired, with one “entering the structure” and another hitting an unoccupied vehicle.
Smith said the alleged victim was “inside the residence asleep with her two small children when she heard the [first] gunshot.”
The vehicle involved reportedly ran a stop sign at Cattail and Sawmill roads, and accelerated when Officer Chris Smith tried to pull it over, going west on Beebe-Capps Expressway to Arkansas Highway 13 to U.S. Highway 67/167 and toward Searcy “reaching speeds over 100 mph.”
The vehicle reportedly exited the highway at Exit 46 and collided with another vehicle. Four suspects were arrested and taken to the Searcy Police Department. A .38 revolver with “six spent casings” was found in the vehicle, along with “a loaded AM-15 assault rifle with high capacity drum magazine and fully loaded Springfield .40-cal. handgun,” Tim Smith wrote.
One of the individuals in the vehicle reportedly said three of them were picked up at the Market Street Apartments by Brown “to go smoke.” The witness said Brown told them “that he had just shot at the victim’s house and would show them the bullet hole,” Tim Smith wrote. When they arrived, Brown reportedly told Michael Hunter Branch to go “shoot up the victim’s house,” and that Branch left the vehicle with his .38, shot at the house and returned.
The witness reportedly said he told Brown “to stop several times” when he was fleeing from police, “but he refused until they went through the stoplight” on Race Avenue “and got hit.”
Branch, 18, of Kensett also is facing charges of class B felony terroristic act; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage; and felony with a firearm, enhanced penalties.
Branch also is set to appear in court this morning for those charges as well as aggravated assault and two counts of terroristic threatening for an April incident, aggravated robbery, theft of property and breaking or entering for a February incident and breaking or entering and theft of property for a January incident. He also remained in custody Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.