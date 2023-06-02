Two outdoor basketball courts to be built just west of the Carmichael Community Center are being funded by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion. Commission.
The commission agreed Tuesday to provide $177,100 for the project.
Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford told the commission that the courts will be lighted and they will be surfaced, striped and colored. “Nice courts, big concrete courts with the sports surfacing.”
“There will be new parking on the south side of that to serve the basketball court and the dog park” that also is being planned for the area around the center, he said.
The total estimated cost of the project, Stafford said, is $780,540, with a 20 percent contingency. He said a lot of the numbers came from engineer Bear Davidson, based on the ongoing Berryhill Park tennis/pickleball courts project. “We feel pretty comfortable with the numbers but you never know with this economy, day by day.”
“The city is looking at funding $417,650 of that – $310,000 of that is going to come out of the streets fund,” he said. “The Street Department can fund things like parking lots, sidewalks and trails on city property and parks and other city property and we’re proposing to use $310,650 out of the Street Department.”
Additional funding for the relocation of the dog park, which is currently next to Pioneer Village on Veterans Boulevard (formerly Higginson Street), will come from the proceeds of property sold by the city in 2022. He said the City Council has decided to allocate that $107,000 for this project.
Other sources of funding are being looked at by the city, according to Stafford. He mentioned putting in benches and watering stations at the new dog park. “We think we could get maybe upwards of $25,000 on that. There is a dog park grant that we’re working on for about $30,000 so we’re going to see if we can secure that as well.”
Commissioner Tommy Centola asked when the basketball court project is supposed to start. Stafford said, “We just got the go ahead to start our bid documents, so we are doing that in house. We’ve got it surveyed and ready to go. We will have to advertise for bids and get bids.”
Stafford said if the bids come in “insanely high, we can rethink some things.”
Commissioner Gary Patel asked how the project would help with the advertising and promotion tax. Stafford said he thinks any time updates are done on the parks system, it is going to bring in some sort of promotion. “It’s a quality-of-life issue. It’s going to promote the area, help the area, but it could be for tournaments.”
He said building the courts could possibly bring back 3-on-3 tournaments. “It used to be a thing back in the day, a pretty big popular thing. There’s potentials of doing it that way as well.”
Centola asked Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons how many outdoor basketball courts the city currently has. Parsons told him five of them are at the Searcy Sports Complex and while they get used it would not be as often as something more in the inner city would.
Stafford said a court at Yancey Park is used a lot and there has been discussion about adding a second court there. He said he thinks the new courts will be used just as much as, if not more than, the one at Yancey Park, saying there are a lot of neighborhood kids who could walk to it.
Commissioner Rees Jones said he does love the location and the fact that is it “walkable” to reach. “To me this is one of those infrastructure community service areas that we want to build things in that people will have something to do and can walk to. I like it and would make a motion that we approve it.” The motion carried unanimously.
