The skeletal remains found in a wooded area in Searcy in mid-June have been identified as a 36-year-old Bismarck man, according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez.
Hernandez said the Arkansas Crime Lab notified the department several days ago that the remains were Joshua Douglas Baker. However, before his identity could be released, “we had to locate family and notify them and give them time to tell all of their family the identity of the remains.”
Assistant Police Chief Maj. Brian Wyatt said the cause of death still has not been determined. When asked if the identity was traced due to any missing person report, Wyatt said the department did not have a missing report on Baker.
The department is asking for anyone with any information about Baker’s death or anyone who may have been associated with him over the last few months to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 279-1038.
Hernandez said the department received a call Friday, June 16, after human remains were found in the wooded area between Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street by a homeless person who told another person who called the police. He said the CID “responded and started canvassing the area and located more [remains].”
Hernandez said the department made contact with the FBI’s Evidence Recovery Team, which he said the department has worked with in the past, to assist due to the density of the woods and need to find as much of the remains as possible. “That’s that they specialize in is locating stuff like that. And they came out Saturday morning, the 17th, and did a grid search and located the rest of the skeletal remains.”
The remains then were sent to the crime lab. Hernandez said nearly a week after the remains were found that “our best estimate is that the remains have been out there for several weeks and possibly months.”
Hernandez said Searcy detectives will be investigating the case, which is being treated as a homicide. “Of course now we have a name – that’s a good starting point – but we’re going to have to find out who he has been associated with over that last several months. That should tell us something and then we’ll go from there.”
Asked if any information was gleaned, Hernandez said “We just got an identification on who he was. As we progress in the investigation, I’m hoping that there will be further details and then we’ll update you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.