The skeletal remains found in a wooded area in Searcy in mid-June have been identified as a 36-year-old Bismarck man, according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez.

Hernandez said the Arkansas Crime Lab notified the department several days ago that the remains were Joshua Douglas Baker. However, before his identity could be released, “we had to locate family and notify them and give them time to tell all of their family the identity of the remains.”

