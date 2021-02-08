The White County Central School District will be represented for the first time at the state spelling bee in March after sixth-grader Luke Jones recently won the 41st annual White County Spelling Bee.
Jones spelled 17 of 20 words correctly in the spelling bee, which used an online platform this year. No White County Central student had ever won the county bee, according to school sponsor Brandy Altom and district Superintendent Dean Stanley.
“It’s a very big deal for us,” Stanley said. “He is the son of two of our employees here and we are just so excited that he was able to win that and represent us.”
The runner-up was Ellie Huff, a sixth-grader at Southwest Middle School. She spelled 15 of the 20 words correctly. Thirteen schools participated, while four chose not to take part in the bee.
White County Spelling Bee Coordinator Karen Wright told The Daily Citizen that WCC had an assembly Wednesday because they were so excited that Jones had won. “He was so excited,” Wright said.
The county spelling bee is normally held at Harding University with judges from the community, but the decision was made to go virtual this year due to COVID-19.
“I had spoke with all the school sponsors early in the fall and asked them what they wanted to do concerning the spelling bee,” she said, adding that she told them “Scripps would have an online option if schools were interested.”
Wright said despite the challenges, the kids got to participate and “hopefully they won’t ever have to do that again.” She said hopefully a regular-style, in-person spelling bee can be held next year.
All of the students were given the same words this year and had and “equal chance” to spell them. “The list was auto-generated from Scripps, so I had no control over it which was very strange for us as well.”
Students could take their test during the school day with a proctor any day between Jan. 20-26. “It was an asynchronous process with other spellers in the county bee process,” Wright said. “Again, this was unique from the in-person spelling bee. They had 20 minutes to spell 20 words.”
According to Wright, one of the biggest issues in using the online platform was that the spellers did not have the option to say the word back to the pronouncer and judges to ensure that they understood the word that they were being asked to spell.
She said out of the 20 words given to the spellers “the word most spelled correctly was ‘hackamore’ (18 spelled correctly) and the word least spelled correctly was ‘harrumph’ (only 2 spelled correctly).”
The Arkansas State Spelling Bee will be held March 13 at The Vines Center at 1 Four-H Way in Little Rock The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Spellers are to arrive between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Spellers arriving after 9 a.m. may not be able to participate.
Information from the state spelling bee indicates that 78,000 students from 500 schools in 60 counties across Arkansas participated in local and county contests leading up to the state bee. One winner from each county will participate in the state bee.
“They are planning on having the Arkansas state bee in person,” Wright said. "Luke has not experienced standing in front [of judges and others].”
The state champion advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee held June 1-3 in National Harbor, Md. The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program.
Any COVID-19 restrictions that may impact the state bee will be made public when the information becomes available. The bee will be closed to the public, and only the spellers and their one invited guest will be allowed into the event due to precautionary measures.
