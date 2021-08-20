The two largest public school districts in White County and the three without masks mandates each had at least five active COVID-19 cases during the first week of classes, according to the latest Arkansas Department of Health educational report released Friday.
The report dated Thursday, which includes only school districts with five or more cases, showed the Searcy School District with 37 active cases, an increase of nine over the previous report Monday, which dates back to Aug. 1. The district was reported as having 10 cumulative faculty/staff cases, 62 cumulative student cases and a cumulative case total of 80.
Next highest in the county was private school Harding Academy, which started classes Aug. 13, slightly earlier than the public schools that started Monday. It had eight active cases and nine cumulative. Harding Academy was followed by Rose Bud with seven active cases, eight cumulative cases and 10 cumulative cases. Beebe had six active cases listed and a cumulative total of 12 cases. Pangburn had five active cases listed and a cumulative total of nine cases. Riverview had five active cases listed, and nine cumulative cases.
Searcy and Beebe have masks mandates, along with Bald Knob, Bradford and White County Central, which were not on the list. Rose Bud, Pangburn and Riverview do not have mandates. Because Harding Academy is not public, it does not have to disclose its mask policy.
At a special meeting of the Bald Knob School Board on Thursday, Andrea Mason, one of the district’s two point-of-contact persons, discussed the school district’s virus cases, saying during the first week of school, the district has “had four positives at the high school, including one today and that person was fully vaccinated. They tested because the new guidelines suggest that you test three to five days after a close exposure, like a family member or something like that, so they did that.”
She said Thursday’s positive test “resulted in just a very few quarantines because the student was aware of the situation and was very responsible.”
“We have had one positive at middle school and one at elementary, so that is six total for the week,” Mason said. “That’s resulted in 24 quarantines that would have been 124 if we had not adopted the mask policy. We are still keeping up with it would have quarantined if we did not have the mask policy, that way if we wind up with some kids that are sick that are on that list, we will know that we are having spread even with our masks.
“We are still contacting tracing just like we would have without the mask policy so we’re still measuring every desk, every room and we are just keeping a list of them and that way if they end up sick, we will kind of know if we need to put a call in to the health department. Right now, we still have five students who are waiting on test results; some of those have been at school and some have not.”
Mason said Bald Knob has 22 students who are quarantined from home exposure. “The best count we’ve got, we got 46 total student quarantined, 22 of those are from outside of school. We have seven positives that we know about that have happened since school started that never came on campus. The seven students that are at home with COVID are about to come back but they never came to school.”
The Bald Knob School District on its Facebook page Tuesday posted that “Face Coverings Must Be Worn Properly. If students are not wearing masks properly and a student gets diagnosed with COVID, this will still result in quarantines. Masks worn properly are the only way to prevent quarantines.”
Also, the Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 shot clinic for ages 12 and up Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until Noon at City Hall, according to chamber President Janet Hearyman. Those planning on attending should call (501) 724-3140.
Searcy Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said was asked about his district’s postive cases and mask compliance Wednesday and said, “I just came out of a meeting talking about that very thing.”
“If you don’t think masks have been a help, you need to hear this statistic: we had one positive case at the high school and as a result of that one positive case, we only had to quarantine one other kid,” Hart said. “Had we not had masks and vaccines, we would have been quarantining from that one case upwards of 100 to 105 kids.”
Hart said Searcy has had “just about one or two positives in about every building,” but the telltale concerning infections probably will be over the next two weeks, “if those start to creep up.”
Beebe Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said this week that his district has “had a generally positive response from parents and community members about the mask mandate” that the Beebe School Board passed at a special meeting Saturday morning for ages 2 and up. The board is expected to review its decision at its September meeting
In choosing to adopt the resolution that requires masks, the board is using the color system provided by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement that is based on a 14-day total per 10,000 residents. Purple means that masks are required if there were 100 or more positive COVID cases during that time. Red status means that masks are required when there are 50-99 cases. Orange status means that masks are recommended when there are 30-49 cases. Yellow status means that masks are optional when there are 20-29 cases. Green status means that masks are optional when there are 10-19 cases.
The ACHI reported Thursday that all but three school districts were in the orange, red or purple, including all of White County’s. Riverview, Rose Bud, Searcy and White County Central were listed as having a “rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.”
The board also will be watching to see if there is a court ruling made on lawsuits filed against the state because of Act 1002, a mask ban passed this year by the Arkansas Legislature. A temporary injunction against the ban allowed school districts to decide whether to pass a mandate.
“We recognize the frustrations of those who do not agree with this decision; however, we ask that everyone work together to make this school year great for our students,” Nail said. “We appreciate our staff, students and parents for understanding our rationale behind the mandate.”
Although Beebe’s mandate covers younger children than listed by other districts, the district is “requiring a medical doctor’s documentation right now for reason not to wear a mask.” However, when asked specifically about what happens if 2-year-olds take off their masks, Nail said, “I mean, they are 2 years old, we will do our best to work with them.”
In response to requests for medical exemptions, Nail said “any student who had been advised not to wear a mask may brings a doctor’s note stating their condition and that they are not advised to wear a mask, and we will accommodate that.”
He said “it is our hope that the numbers will go down in the near future, and the masks will no longer be necessary. Regardless, we will make the best of it and continue providing a safe environment in which quality instruction and learning is a top priority.”
Concerning the timing of Beebe’s mandate causing some last-minute scrambles for parents who needed to get a medical exemption for their child, Nail said, “We have to respond what’s going on in the state and it requires board action and we found out about it Tuesday and we had board members out of town until Saturday, so we did this as fast as possible.”
“We were going to try to let Act 1002, the court case go through the system but our attorney sent me an email Tuesday and it looks like that can take months so we didn’t want to do months,” he said. “... The thing about it is, I certainly understand that people are upset about the masks but also the thing I’m trying to articulate to everybody is right now the way the Department of Ed [Education] is set up is if you don’t put a mask on children and you get a COVID positive student, you’ve got to quarantine everybody that’s within 6 feet.
“... The advantage of having the mask on, obviously safety is the most important but the educational side of it is, we don’t have to quarantine anybody unless they get symptoms, so we have more kids in class and in school every day.”
