The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force saved six lives during the last quarter by administering Narcan, the medication used to block the effects of opioids, according to Searcy Police Department Maj. Brian Wyatt.
Wyatt said there were nine overdoses where Narcan was administered from January to March, and the CADTF was able to save all but three.
In the quarterly figures, Wyatt said the CADTF also worked 130 new cases and one special assignment, assisting another agency. Of the investigations, 96 were cleared by arrest and 35 were pending.
The value of drugs seized was $656,488.90, according to the report. The drugs were 5,612.2 grams of methamphetamine/amphetamine/ice; 34 ounces of marijuana, 0.6 grams of crack cocaine; 20.6 grams of cocaine; 9.5 grams of liquid meth; 2 grams of fentanyl and 494.5 pills.
The number of weapons seized by the CADTF was 19. One vehicle and $40,563 in cash were seized.
On Saturday, the Searcy Police Department will be helping securely dispose of unused or outdated prescription drugs by hosting a drug take-back from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the department’s parking lot at 101 N. Gum St.
Sgt. Todd DeWitt, public information officer for the department, said during Arkansas Drug Take Back Day, the community can drop off medicines in a safe way in the parking lot.
Those outside of the Searcy area may type in their zip code on the Collections Site page of artakeback.org to find the nearest drug take-back location.
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s first take-back day was Sept. 25, 2010.
According to the 2019 Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives. According to takebackday.dea.gov, “the survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.”
Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane said an average of 198 people “die every day from drug overdoses. If the airlines crashed into the ground and killed 198 people every day, how long would it take to shut down the airliner?”
