The budget for the Floyd-Romance community's fireworks show for the Fourth of July is almost half what it usually is, according to fire department Capt. Tommy Simmons, but a full day of celebration will go on Saturday.
It will start with a 10 a.m. parade, with lineup starting at 9 a.m. at the Floyd ballpark, said Simmons, who is also vice president of the board of directors of the the Floyd-Romance Volunteer Fire Department and public information director. “After the parade is all started and said and done, we will go back to the ballpark here in Floyd and there will be a fire engine to spray water. We will have a ring toss, the horseshoes, a bean bag toss and there will be a couple of ballgames going on.
"We will have hot dogs, hamburgers and stuff at the concession stand. They got some foot races going on, and then at 9 p.m. they will set the fireworks off.”
Simmons said community leaders who have been doing the fireworks for years will again take care of shooting them. He said the community spends “not near enough on fireworks. I think normally it has been being about $2,500 to $2,000 and this year with COVID, I think it’s down to about $1,200.”
The Independence Day celebration in Floyd is among six set to be held in White County this weekend.
Higginson, which held its fireworks show last year despite COVID-19, will have its Freedom Fest on Friday, starting at 4 p.m. and going through 10 p.m.
"We are going to have bouncy houses for the kids and free popcorn and cotton candy and watermelon," Homsley said. "We are going to have food vendors there and, of course, the fireworks show at dark."
He said everyone in White County that wants to join the Higginson community in celebrating is welcome to come out to Durham Park for Freedom Fest.
"We don't have too much of a budget but we pretty much sink everything we got into this one celebration," Homsley said.
Live music will be provided by Breaking Chains.
Also on Friday, the city of Russell’s Fourth of July celebration will run from 6-9 p.m. at the old schoolhouse at Jerry Jennings Park. This is the fifth year for the event, according to Russell Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Nick Bright. Russell held a scaled down event last year because of COVID-19.
The firefighters will be cooking Boston butts that will be served with chips and other items. Barbecue plates will cost $7 and snow cones will be sold for 50 cents. A DJ will play music and there will be sack races, a a bean bag toss and a bounce house for children. Fireworks will be at dark.
Bright say all residents of White County are invited to come out to Russell. The events sponsors are the city, the Russell Volunteer Fire Department and the Russell Ladies Auxiliary.
On Saturday, in addition to the Floyd-Romance event, Pangburn, Judsonia and Beebe will be hosting celebrations.
Pangburn’s Fourth of July event starts with the Pangburn Auto Parts 400 Toilet Race at 9:45 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.
The downtown parade begins at 10 a.m. with grand marshal Terry Butler. At 11 a.m., there will be opening ceremonies with guest speakers and parade awards. The Jackie Stewart Band performs at noon. A horseshoe pitching contest begins at 1 p.m. The Little Red River Band plays at 2 p.m. and The Marty White Band is on at 4:00 p.m. A free barbecue dinner will be served at 5 p.m. At 8 p.m., 90 Proof takes the stage, and the fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
Judsonia's Summer Blast starts with a fishing derby at Friendly Acres Park at 8 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m., there will be a ping-pong ball drop, with boys and girls bikes awarded in the different age groups. The Morley Family Magic Show will take place at 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A car show runs from 1-4 p.m. and is hosted by the Dirt Road Car Club. Judging will be from 3-4 p.m. At 6 p.m. music will be provided by the band Unsigned. A watermelon eating contest will be at 7:30 p.m. with different age groups. Concessions will be available all day and fireworks begin at dark.
The city of Beebe’s annual Fourth of July Extravaganza starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. at 1 Ballpark Road with water slides, rock climbing, axe throwing, live music and more. Six food trucks are expected to be serving customers. Fireworks also will complete Beebe’s celebration.
Searcy has July 4 all to itself, holding its first "United We Stand" celebration Sunday from 6-10 p.m. at the Searcy Event Center at 1306 Higginson St.
Musical acts Cliff and Susan and Elvie Shane will be performing. Activities include a Fun Zone, hot air balloon rides, patriotic circus performers, an exotic animal petting zoo, community yard games, food trucks and merchant vendors, a classic car show, a salute to veterans and a fireworks display.
