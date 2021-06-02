There were 61 registered sex offenders living in the Searcy area as of Tuesday, according to City-Data.com. The ratio of all residents to sex offenders was listed as 396 to 1 on the site.
Last month, warrants were issued for three sex offenders in White County on a charge of class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act. Plea and arraignment was continued Tuesday for Charles Leroy Cook, 51, of the 1300 block of North Highway in Bald Knob and Gary Wayne Needham, 50, of the 100 block of Dana Road in Searcy. No court date had been set as of Wednesday for Arthur V. Foust, 21, of the 200 block of Woodlawn Street in Judsonia. Cook and Foust also were being charged as habitual offenders.
Needham reportedly had been living at a family member’s residence but had left. He said “he was on methamphetamines and admitted that he did not check in or contact the sheriff’s department after moving,” White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Misty Goss wrote in the affidavit. “This would make Mr. Needham’s whereabouts from April 2020 through February 2021 unaccounted for.” He reportedly contacted parole officers in April 2020 and said that he was living “somewhere in Griffithville but did not know the address despite previously providing us with the Dana Road address.”
Foust reportedly had checked in with the sheriff’s office June 29, 2020, “after being released from the Arkansas Department of Correction for a prior conviction of failure to comply with reporting requirements.” However, from Oct. 7 through April 14, Foust had not appeared for verification requirements. According to the affidavit, he has been a registered sex offender since 2006 and had “signed the acknowledgement forms multiple times prior to July 1st, 2020,” ... which “indicates that he is aware of his duty to comply with the requirements.”
Cook had been listed as an absconder March 13, but when sheriff’s office Patrol Lt. Jeff Williams went to his last known address on Arkansas Highway 385 South in Searcy, it was vacant. A neighbor reportedly said Cook had been evicted. A possible new address on U.S. Highway 167 North in Bald Knob was given for Cook, and although he was not at the residence, he was found later that day “walking down the highway” and arrested “due to his failure to verify his new residency,” Detective Heather Meadows wrote.
Sgt. Todd DeWitt, public information officer for the Searcy Police Department, said sex offenders who have been to prison are required to register as a sex offender, and “if they do not, they usually revoke their parole, back to prison. So they have to check in anywhere they go and be registered.”
When it comes to classifying offenders, a level 1 is considered low risk, level 2 is a moderate risk, level 3 is considered to be a high risk and level 4 is described as a sexually violent predator.
Bald Knob Police Chief Larry House said the levels have nothing to do with the sex offender offending again but it has to do with how they report to the community. He said there is another process they go through to see about their chances of reoffending.
Under Arkansas law, a level 3 or level 4 offender is not allowed to live within 2,000 feet of a school, certain parks, youth centers or day cares. Also, those registered as level 4 offenders are prohibited from living 2,000 feet of any place of worship.
Needham is listed by the Arkansas Crime Information Center Sex Offender Registry as a level 2 sex offender who lives in the 100 block of Hubbard Road in Searcy (second-degree sexual assault). Foust is listed as a level 2 sex offender who lives in the 700 block of Stanley Road in Bald Knob (first-degree sexual abuse). Cook is listed as a level 3 sex offender who lives in the 400 block of Arkansas Highway 385 South in Searcy (first-degree sexual abuse).
According to the City-Data, another 59 of the registered sex offenders in White County are listed as being from the Searcy area. However, only 42 of them were found by searching for Searcy or White County in the ACIC database. The others will be listed in a subsequent story about sex offenders in the county.
The only level 4 sex offender from the Searcy area is Edward Andrew Lovitte, 600 block of Foster Chapel Road (second-degree sexual assault).
The level 3 sex offenders in the Searcy area found in the database are Charles Dwight Smith, 100 block of Longview Circle (involuntary deviate sexual intercourse); Chad Allen Leonard, 100 block of Swain Lane (first-degree sexual abuse and attempted unlawful transaction); Ralph Edward McClung, 100 block of Autumn Cove (lewd/lascivious act); Jeffery Turnage, 100 block of Mallard Park (second-degree sexual assault; fourth-degree sexual assault); Carlon Wade Southerland, 200 block of North Fir Street (rape); Edward Clark Garner, homeless (second-degree sexual assault); Danny Ray Hills Jr., White County Detention Center (lewd or lascivious molestation); Anthony Earl Stewart, 400 block of Woodruff Avenue (rape); Michael Eugene Ham, 10 block of Blueridge Road (first-degree sexual assault); Joshua Zane Hannah, 100 block of Brandy Lane (computer child pornography); Edward Andre Blevins, 1500 block of Roundabout Circle (two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct); Jose William Torres, 2300 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway (first-degree rape); William Alan Ingold, 1100 block of West Booth Road (first-degree sexual abuse); Seth Mosby, 100 block or Rolett Lane (sex offender registration); James Ryan Wilson, 100 block of Cindy Lane (fourth-degree sexual assault); Gary E. Hubbard, 100 block of Cindy Lane (first-degree sexual abuse); Anate Dave Jackson, 100 block of Ussery Road (two counts rape force/fear/etc.); Terry Farnsworth, 400 block of Pete Hall Road (first-degree sexual assault); James Paul Kerby, 100 block of Landing Street (second-degree criminal sexual conduct); and Matthew Alan Zook, 100 block of Crystal Creek Court (offense not listed).
The level 2 sex offenders in the Searcy area are Aron Conrad Strzelecki, 100 block of Edgewood Cove (fourth-degree sexual assault); Matthew Paul Richardson, 220 block of Arkansas Highway 16 North (fourth-degree sexual assault); Michael Allan Moffett, 400 block of Foster Chapel Road (criminal attempt); Marcel Thomas King, 100 block of Fairview Road (fourth-degree sexual assault); Michael E. Richardson, 100 block of Clinton Drive (rape); Jamarious A. Stokes, 700 block of North Pear Street (second-degree sexual assault); Earl Wayne Owensby, 300 block of North Lucy Street (third-degree carnal abuse); Winston Waylon Howard, 1000 block of West Vine Avenue (second-degree sexual assault); Jason Price Boyce, 60 block of Sherwood Loop (second-degree sexual assault); Michael James Huckstadt, 100 block of South Cone Street (aggravated criminal sexual abuse); Michael S. Feryanitz, homeless (criminal attempt); Johnny Lee Davis, 100 block of Blakelyn Lane (rape; first-degree sexual abuse; incest); Eddie L. Tipps, homeless (second-degree sexual assault); Misty Dawn Williams, homeless (aggravated sexual assault of a child); Nicolette M. Henschen, 100 block of Woodlane Drive (indecency with a child by exposure); Micheal Alexander Roberson, 100 block of Mari Lin Drive (fourth-degree sexual assault); Karl James Terry, 700 block of East Market Street (indecent exposure); Johnnie Keith Evans, 1100 block of East Race Avenue (sex solicitation/indecency/child); Jonathan Paul Guntharp, 2800 block of Arkansas Highway 16 (first-degree sexual assault); James Lee Shawn, 100 block of Crosby Church Road (third-degree carnal abuse); and John Edward Breznai, 100 block of Hidden Meadows (lewd of lascivious acts with a child).
Level 3 sex offenders from the Judsonia area are Charles Samuel Walton, 200 block of West Adams Street (first-degree sexual abuse); William Josh Rouse, 200 block of Depot Main Street (first-degree sexual abuse); David E. Cartwright, 400 block of Skaggs (rape); Harold Gail Hatch, 700 block of Salem Church Road (criminal attempt); Diana Lynn Ledford, block of Sunshine Lane (rape); Larry Don Russell, 300 block of Woodlawn Road (possession of child pornography); and Lanny Joe Howell, 100 block of Douglas Street (second-degree sexual assault).
Level 2 sex offenders from the Judsonia area are Danny Lee Robinson, 1300 block of Missile Base Road (first-degree statutory sodomy); Jeffery A. Bruce, 300 block of East Adams Street (second-degree sexual assault); James Timothy Brown, 700 block of Monroe Street (fourth-degree sexual assault); Brandon Dean Moss, 200 block of East Adams Street (sex solicitation/indecency/child; second-degree sexual assault); Alvin Junior McGowan, 100 block of Sloate Road (second-degree criminal sexual conduct); Johnny Franklin Tosh II, 100 block of Joyner Street (no offense listed); Allen Daniel Hodgson, 200 block of Westside Road (third-degree sexual assault); Kenneth Wayne Thompson, 700 block of Salem Church Road (second-degree sexual assault); Robert Wayne Lee, 200 block of Newman Road (second-degree encourage child sex abuse); and Glenn Eugene Taylor, 300 block of Locust Street (second-degree sexual assault).
In addition to Foust, there are eight other sex offenders listed from Bald Knob: Glenn Dale Clark, level 3, 300 block of Clark Avenue (incest; second-degree sexual assault); Matthew L. Spegal, level 2, 200 block of Brown Street (fourth-degree sexual assault); Bradley Curry, level 2, 600 block of Walker (second-degree sexual assault); Charles Greer, 800 block of North Main Street (fourth-degree sexual assault); Darrell Lamont James, level 3, 1200 block of Arkansas Highway 258 (rape by force/fear); Jimmy Ray Kisling, level 2, 100 block of Liberty Valley (rape; incest); Jerry Lee Conway, level 3, 100 block of Powderfork (sex solicitation/indecency/child); and Timothy Kyle Brooks, level 3, 1900 block of Bald Knob Lake Road (third-degree sexual assault).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.