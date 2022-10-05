Going public with her family's search for a Searcy graduate who went missing 28 years ago was something his sister admits that she was afraid to do.
"It was something that I had thought about doing years ago but I was afraid to," Shannon Green said Friday at a vigil for her brother, Jarrod, at the White County Courthouse. "I'll be honest, I was afraid to, afraid because reliving Jarrod's loss every day, we do that, but to put it out where other people could see, that was really hard. I did not know if I had the strength, to be honest, to do that."
Shannon, who lives in Dallas, was at the vigil with her mother, Sharon, by her side, making a heartfelt plea for anyone with information about her brother's remains to come forward.
She thanked everyone in attendance as she looked out into a crowd of about 50 holding candles. "Words cannot express how much it means to me to see this many people here. Some of you may have known Jarrod and some of you may not have. If you knew him, you know that it's important that we do this. If you didn't, I'm so sorry you didn't get a chance to meet him because he was the best. The best."
Family friend Lisa Ponson has been instrumental in getting the word out about the family's desire to find Jarrod's remains. Ponson had the idea of starting a Facebook page and putting some pictures of Jarrod out for the public to see. Large signs and yard signs can be seen throughout the Searcy community.
"Here we are four months later," Shannon said, "and we're still talking about it and we have nearly 1,300 people on our Facebook page [Justice For Jarrod], and I am honestly shocked by that because I didn't think that many people would care, especially not 28 years after the fact, so a big thank-you to Lisa for getting the ball rolling for us so we could be here today."
Adam and Laurel Sexton from the Searcy Police Department, who Shannon thanked for working Jarrod's case, also were at the vigil with their children. Shannon said the Sextons have had late-night calls with her and have worked nights and weekends on the case, talking theories and tracking down every lead that comes in.
"We could not be where we are without you," she told them. "That is saying a lot because if you watch my Facebook page, you know there are some folks from the '90s that were in power that did not do their job. I'm going to leave it at that. These two are gems and the Searcy police are lucky to have them."
Jarrod Green disappeared in 1994, with his vehicle being found in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Searcy several days after he was believed by investigators to have plans to meet someone in North Little Rock.
Shannon said one of the main reasons for seeking new information in the case now is because there are fewer witnesses around now than there were when he disappeared.
"We live in the modern age where everything is instant, instant gratification and they move on to the next story, and we can't do that with Jarrod and the reason is our witnesses are dying," she said, "and to be very, very frank about that, we have people who have information that know things that are gone. They've either killed themselves, they've gone missing themselves or they are in jail, so we know we need need every single person here that has known somebody or who has heard a rumor, to come forward and bring that information.
"We have had quite a bit of people come forward and we do have new leads. We are working on those, and that's the most we have since 2016 when we went to trial and that's wonderful, but we need more help and we need more support, so we are asking you to continue to share the page and invite all of your friends, let them know about Jarrod's story."
A former high school friend, Brandon Wheeler, was arrested, but capital murder and abuse of a corpse charges against him were nolle prossed because no remains were found when a pond in a rural area of White County where the body was believed to be was drained in 2016. Wheeler, who was 42 at the time of his arrest in Ohio and was from Judsonia, filed a lawsuit against the city and investigators that was settled in March.
Green was reported missing Oct. 5, 1994, by his father, David Green, after not returning home after he left to meet Wheeler "in relation to a drug debt owed to Mr. Wheeler," the affidavit from the police department stated.
Little devil
Shannon said Jarrod's full name was Jarrod Devlin Green and they all used to call him a little devil when he was growing up because he was into everything.
"My memories of Jarrod were from when we were kids," she said, as a slideshow of Jarrod's pictures was shown on a big screen outside the courthouse. "One of my favorite pictures is the one with the raccoon on his head.
"Jarrod was so much more than the people he got involved with the last couple years of his life but people want to discount what happened to him because he was involved in drugs, and to those people, I say no. That was kind of the mentality 28 years ago — he was 20 years old, he went missing, he was an adult, he was involved in drugs, we're not going to worry too much about him."
Some, according to Shannon, may think that Jarrod even brought his murder on himself because of what he was involved in. "To those people, I say you're wrong. Everyone makes mistakes and does stupid stuff, especially when you're 20 years old. He just saw no danger ahead. Everything was an adventure and it was how many shenanigans or stuff we get up to."
"Someone ended all of that. Someone with malice and forethought lured Jarrod back to his death and those people are still free, they are living their lives without consequence. They have families and they're growing old and comfortable in the knowledge that people will not come forward to share information out of fear."
She said she believes that some involved in Jarrod's murder "are not around anymore. Maybe they've gone missing or died and their families are dealing with the fallout of that just like mine and the cycle of grief and loss continues because the people around them have kept silent for 28 years."
She said the candles that were lit Friday were "lights in the darkness for Jarrod, a light that cannot be ignored any longer. Everyone of you is helping carry that light forward to Jarrod. Every time you share the Facebook page, every time you ask a question, every time you reach out to your neighbor and say, 'Do you remember Jarrod? Do you remember what happened 28 years ago?,' you're helping shine that light."
The vigil was held on the anniversary of the day Jarrod went missing, and Shannon said he "had been out shooting skeet, or at least that's what he told us he was doing. He came home in the afternoon with a skeet thrower and made a couple of phone calls and then he left our house at 8 o'clock. He told my parents that he was meeting a friend at the country club, grabbed his keys, he walked out the door and he walked down the driveway, got into his car and drove off, never to be seen by us again."
Shannon said she does not have any memory of that because she was working at Hastings at the time and believed she had to work that night. "My last memory of Jarrod is him walking from the front of the TV and crossing the great room and heading to the kitchen, and I don't know if that small flash is an image or it is imagined, if it is real or imagined, or even if it's from a different time, or even if I made it up, but I cling to that image for dear life."
The next four days after Jarrod went missing were ones Shannon described as "a horrible blur. By this time we knew about Jarrod's involvement in drugs. We had tried to get him help, rehab. We tried to get him out of the state, pay off his supposed debts that were owed to the drug people. We had gone so far to help him leave the state because he was so afraid. He was so afraid of the people that he was involved with."
She said her family "did not understand the depth of the drug trade in this area and we had no idea what was happening under our noses. We didn't know, but Jarrod knew and he told us. He told us a few names and we were shocked and they were our neighbors, literal neighbors. We just didn't know. Those first days went by and Jarrod never came home, never called."
The family started making phone calls and Shannon said some of the people were lying. "We found out four days after he disappeared that his car was at the Walmart in Searcy, and we were told this by somebody I shall not name because they are in jail and they deserve to be in jail. He told us that he had seen Jarrod's car a couple of nights before he told us this and that he waited for Jarrod outside the Supercenter for 20-30 minutes. I don't believe this person, I don't believe that it's true, but that's what he claims and Jarrod never came home."
Shannon said she believes it was her dad and her who went to Walmart to look for the car and her mom was not in shape to do it. "But what we found was his car with all the windows down and the sunroof open and his keys thrown up under the driver's seat. We know Jarrod never did that, he didn't leave his car unlocked in front of our house or just some random parking lot."
The next day, Jarrod's dad (now deceased) called the Searcy Police Department to report him missing, "and we were told essentially because he was 20, there wasn't a whole lot they could do," she said.
"We called the state police, the FBI. And my friend's sister's husband was in the DEA [Drug Enforcement Administration] and we told him about what we knew about the drug trade, and we basically got a similar response from them, 'He's 20. He could have walked off,'" Shannon said, "and we know he didn't.
"To add insult to injury, the people who murdered Jarrod tried to derail the investigation by calling police and pretending to be my father, even a message saying we were going to investigate on our own. My father never did that. He kept bringing the police items because he wanted them fingerprinted. They eventually came out and took prints of Jarrod's car about two weeks after we brought it home, but we never got any results of those fingerprints. We never heard what the outcome is, so we assume nothing from it."
She said people might be wonder like her what happened to those fingerprints. Shannon said she has a million questions for the police who were investigating at the time. "And if I could sit down in a room with them right now — and I'm going to put this out in the universe: If you are listening or you see this on Facebook, I would love to have 10 minutes of your time because I have some various serious questions for you because you didn't do your job. At best, you were grossly negligent and at worst, you were corrupt as Satan."
Getting 'uncomfortable'
Shannon said another benefit of the Facebook page is that it makes people "uncomfortable." She said people can Google this case because it is public record. "We all know who did it."
What followed the four days were 28 years of "sorrow, regret and anger. Twenty-eight years of darkness of looking for Jarrod everywhere and every single person that we passed on the street and praying to hear from him, praying to find him. Twenty-eight years of birthdays and holidays, graduations, new jobs and marriages and all of them hollow, empty because Jarrod wasn't there," she said.
In 2015, when her father passed away, Shannon said, "he did that without knowing where Jarrod was. Twenty-eight years of knowing someone out there had all the answers, someone could bring him home for us, someone is choosing to stay in the darkness because of fear or fear of exposure for the old past deeds, for fear of causing pain to their loved ones, a fear of getting hurt themselves but they did get hurt. None of the people involved in Jarod's murder walked away free, even the ones who actually killed him. Some committed suicide, some disappeared, some went to jail and some continue to live and prosper in this community."
She said some families that she reached out to on Facebook are upset and she said she is sorry they are hurting and understands their sorrow, grief and fear. Their pain and loss, she said, could be for a purpose if they come forward and share what they know and "don't continue to carry it around, causing the sins of the father to be visited upon the sons and daughters. You can help us bring Jarrod home."
Shannon said Jarrod deserves a burial even if they can't get back the life he should of had.
"This is why we're holding this vigil tonight, to remind the world of his light that was stolen," she said. "To remind those with answers that we are not going to give up and we are going to brings Jarrod home. We will never stop looking for him. We will never ever rest. We will continue to ask questions and search for answers and we will continue to make every single person uncomfortable that had anything to do with it without apology because they don't get to do it anymore."
There has never been a service for Jarrod or a public memorial, Shannon said. "Nothing. This is the first thing we have ever done publicly and privately for him for lots of reason, but mostly because it's so hard to bury someone we don't have their remains. It doesn't feel real.
"You just always, always in the back of your mind think, 'What if he's really still out there and we got this whole thing wrong?' Wouldn't that be wonderful? I would get down on my knees right now and apologize to the people I have bad-mouthed if it meant they would bring Jarrod home and this was just a joke. But it's not. We know it's not, so we are here."
Jarrod's former girlfriend, Shannon Huntsman-Weaver, also spoke during the vigil, while crying, saying, "He was just amazing at friendship and we got really close, and then he asked me to prom and that began our relationship of dating."
She called Jarrod "the most wonderful human being. Like he made me handmade cards and was just so amazing and surprising me and made me laugh and was just an amazing kid, and the most sad thing to me is to be so wonderful and such a small portion of our relationship was defined by this ending."
"It was so much more to him than this ending, and it's so unfair, and I would just give anything, anything that if somebody knows something to come forward with any detail that might seem minuscule or unimportant," Huntsman-Weaver said. " ... Everything is important because Jarrod is important and this family that I will love for this rest of my life. They were so good to me and always treated me like a daughter and a sister. I know that Jarrod's spirit is still alive and will not ever let that die."
Jarrod's friend, Beau Saunders of Heber Springs, who gave Jarrod's mom a big hug told The Daily Citizen he is "100 percent positive" about all the information that is being put out through podcasts. "We've been telling the same thing to police for almost 30 years and nothing has changed, that's what's frustrating."
Saunders said he had known Jarrod since eighth grade and they graduated together from Searcy High School. "This is about the first time I have seen his momma since all this went down."
