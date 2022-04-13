Singing in the spring
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Biden 'speaking from his heart' doesn't speak for US
- Most who tear Achilles tendon can skip surgery
- Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock
- Lots of broadband money, but US expansion finds speed bumps
- Arkansas jail, doc: Ivermectin lawsuit should be dismissed
- Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
- Neighbors back Ukraine, demand accountability for war crimes
- Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions
Most Popular
Articles
- Three in Searcy arrested, charged with selling counterfeit drugs resulting in fentanyl overdoses
- Forrest City 23-year-old killed in two-vehicle accident Thursday on Race Avenue
- WCC School Board selects Tuckerman Elementary principal as superintendent
- Bryce Corp.'s five-year expansion plan in Searcy includes $80 million 'investment,' 142 new jobs
- Illinois 26-year-old sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Kensett 77-year-old in May 2020
- Searcy 21-year-old charged with permitting abuse of child taken to hospital with fractured skull
- Rose Bud's fledgling robotics team also heading to a world championship
- WCC School Board picks four finalists for superintendent position
- Riverview Junior High School
- Lady Lions pitcher throws perfect game
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.