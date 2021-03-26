Harding Academy Vice President and Superintendent James Simmons has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the school year. Graduation this year is set for May 10.
In a statement to The Daily Citizen, Harding University President Dr. David Burks said “Simmons has served as superintendent at Harding Academy for 12 years. During his time, a number of new programs have been initiated, and we enjoyed a great deal of success.”
Simmons was unavailable for comments Friday, but is expected to discuss his retirement with The Daily Citizen next week.
As far as who will replace Simmons, the statement from Burks said an announcement with more details regarding the formation of a search committee will be made soon.
Simmons earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Harding in 1976. He received his secondary principal’s and superintendent certifications from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. He came to Harding Academy to be superintendent following five years as superintendent of the Conway School District.
Before Conway, Simmons was a high school principal in Mountain Home. In 1990, he was named Arkansas’ Principal of the year. In 1991, he was the recipient of the Miliken Foundation’s National Education Award. Also in 1991, Simmons was named as a National Distinguished Principal. In 2002, Simmons was named Harding University College of Education’s Outstanding Alumnus.
Simmons replaced Mark Benton, who resigned as Harding Academy’s superintendent in 2009.
In a recent interview with The Daily Citizen about the boys basketball team winning the Class 3A state title last week, Simmons, who also serves as the school’s athletic director, said since he has been at Harding Academy, the school has won four state football championships and three state basketball championships. “I haven’t played in any of those games but I made a lot of things organized and put up some good stuff. All credit goes to those guys who have done the work, sweat, blood, injuries and everything else to end up being where they are.”
Simmons’ retirement will mean that all three school districts in Searcy will have replaced their superintendent since 2020. The Riverview School District selected Stanley Stratton in February 2020 as its replacement for David Rutledge, who left under duress, and the Searcy School District is interviewing candidates next week to replace Diane Barrett, who also retired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.