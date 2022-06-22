The Beebe School District, which is including signs and a Chromebook app for anonymous reporting in its “anti-bullying priorities” for the 2022-23 school year, heard from a father and his fiancee about the bullying of his son and ways the district could handle it.
Christy Hannah, a 1997 graduate of Beebe High School, who described herself as “the bonus mom of Chandler Brown,” was granted public comment time by the Beebe School Board on Monday night to discuss bullying relating to Chandler’s experience at the school. Kevin Brown, a 1996 Beebe graduate, Chandler’s dad, also spoke.
Hannah described Chandler as “high-functioning autistic and an amazing young man.” She said she and Brown moved to Beebe in March, and Chandler came to be a Badger but has been beaten up “pretty bad” a couple of times.
“He got beat up on a Thursday,” she said. “He was excused from school that next Friday. On Monday, he was to sit next to the principal and I believe the principal had to get out and use the restroom or something and some 18-year-old kid comes in the gym. I think it was testing week. There was a video. Obviously, I can’t show it to you now; I don’t have the copyright to it. It was 22 seconds of pure heck. It was hard to watch your son get beat up.
Hannah said Chandler doesn’t want to return to the school. “He’s almost refusing to come back to Beebe. We’re going to try to encourage him in anyway we can, but he’s not impressed.”
Hannah said she and Brown loved it when they went to Beebe schools and she still thinks Beebe is probably an excellent school, but she wants to be able to change Chandler’s experience. She said she has many ideas.
When a bully gets in trouble, Hannah said there is usually a three- or four-day suspension as punishment. “They go home probably and have some popcorn and play some xBox and do whatever they want to do.”
“I feel as though instead of suspending, I think we should give them some virtual learning,” she said. “Let their parents sit at home and deal with them and watch them do their homework. Let the kids who are bullied, who are scared to come back to school, allow them to come back to school in a safe environment instead of the bully being able to come back.”
She said bullying isn’t just an issue for Chandler. “This is about everybody. In an extreme scenario, I say expulsion.” She said she thinks both of the students “who fought Chandler were expelled, which is excellent.”
Hannah also suggested that instead of “having just one or two teachers hanging around in the gym,” the ratio should be more like it is for classrooms (1-25 or 1-30). She also suggested more resource officers be used but said she didn’t know what the district’s budget looked like since she was attending her first board meeting. Hannah had high praise for the Beebe Police Department’s school resource Officer, saying he has been “really, really amazing.
Brown brought up using a Watch Dads program, which Beebe has used at least at times. Hannah said it would have to come with background checks for parents or guardians to come in to maybe help the kids feel safe. Brown said Chandler’s elementary school in Virginia had a Watch Dads program and the parents, retired teacher and police officer volunteers did things like check the bathrooms and monitor students moving between classes, which allowed them to see kids who were acting out and get involved.
“It was a really good thing,” Brown said, “It helps.” He told Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail and the board that if they needed help getting the program started or restarted, he would be willing to assist.
Brown said he and Hannah have been contacted by probably a half-dozen students who said they were bullied this year. Hannah said bullying is not just a Beebe problem, but she and Brown care about what goes on “in our school.”
Another idea to combat bullying, Hannah said, was to have a mentoring program where the older students could help the younger students and faculty could be contacted when necessary. Brown said the older kids, like the juniors and seniors could hang out with these kids during lunch.
Hannah said a dress code would be another good thing. She said she used to think uniforms “were the dumbest idea” until her daughter transferred to a Christian academy and had uniforms.” Hannah said the Beebe community could come together and provide the uniforms for the students who could not afford them. She mentioned a shoe drive also.
A problem Hannah said she sees is cell phones in schools. She talked about Chandler in the video during the bullying that was captured from someone’s cell phone. Hannah mentioned social media and kids sending messages. In certain situations, Hannah said cell phones can be a good idea but they don’t belong in school.
Brown said he knows how chain of command works since he was in the military and told the board, “You guys are the captain of this ship. I am just suggesting that we tell these kids it’s OK to tell on somebody if somebody is picking on you.”
He asked for posters against bullying to be put up instead of planting more flowers in the flower bed.
Brown said Chandler wants to be a Badger “but he’s just afraid.”
Hannah said, “Chandler was brave enough to say, ‘I’m being bullied.’ He was in the office one day and this dad came to pick his kid up and Chandler stood up and said, ‘Excuse me, sir, your son in bullying me,’ and I think that took so much courage and we were really, really proud of him.”
The board thanked the couple for their comments.
Later in the meeting, Nail addressed the district’s “anti-bullying priorities,” saying that a report will be presented at the board’s next meeting.
The priorities he laid out were: “youth mental health first aid (counselors) and trauma-informed practices training for all staff who interact with students; anti-bullying signs in all classrooms and bathrooms; establish behavioral threat assessment team and processes; add at least one security resource officer to work full time at Beebe Middle School; hire additional dean of students at the junior high school and senior high school to help with incidents; use of an anonymous app to report incidents directly to building administrators; and train building level administrators: current policies, best practices and expectations from the district.”
After the meeting, when the board had left the meeting room, Hannah told The Daily Citizen that she felt like she had been heard about the bullying problem. Brown said he thinks the anti-bullying signs will help.
“The kids themselves need to be encouraged by the powers that be that it’s OK to say something,” Brown said.
Hannah added that the app on the Chromebooks that will be used for students to anonymously report issues like bullying “is amazing.” Brown added that “it will help because one of the bullying techniques is if you told on somebody, you’re a snitch, so if it’s anonymous, it will help.”
