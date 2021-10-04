The city of Searcy “still needs significant investment in drainage improvements,” according to Mayor Kyle Osborne, and they are part of $2.644 million listed as infrastructure needs in the city’s plan if the eight-year, 1-cent tax is made permanent by voters Nov. 9.
“Our current plan combines all infrastructure together when calculating what annual investment is needed, and that overall annual expense is $2.6 million,” Osborne said.
Early voting in the special election begins Nov. 2 and will be held on weekdays through Nov. 8 at the White County Cooperative Extensive Office, 2400 Landing Road, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The temporary tax passed in 2014 in set to expire in June 2022.
The city lists $1,759,488.89 in annual expenditures for its street funds and receives annual revenues for $1,875,000 from state and county sources. Osborne said the street fund “does not receive any funds from the [city’s] half-cent permanent” sales tax.
Among the annual expenditures, the city includes $75,000 for drainage and $450,000 for its street overlay program. Osborne said these amounts are what is set aside from those traditional street fund revenue sources.
In the eight-year plan, there was an additional $1.125 million per year allocated for drainage “in addition to the $75,000 in the street fund,” Osborne said, adding that the $75,000 yearly is primarily for routine improvements undertaken by city personnel on existing drainage systems that need repair.
With the overlay and improvement program, there was $1.5 million per year in the eight-year plan. Although the city has paved roads each year as part of the plan, Osborne said the city “needs to continue a similar annual investment because there are more roads that need to be overlaid or improved.”
The city’s “master plan” for spending the 1-percent permanent tax, if it passes, includes $2.598 million annual for “Pay As You Go” projects.
“The city has spent considerable time evaluating its infrastructure needs. These needs include such things as roads, bridges, drainage and sidewalks,” Osborne said. “After compiling a list of several known improvements and establishing approximate current market cost estimates, the city concluded that $2.6 million would be a reasonable annual investment. Given this level of annual commitment applied to the currently identified improvements, the completion timeline is approximately 25-30 years.
“While it would be wonderful for there to be a day when the city does not have a need for any infrastructure investments, it is apparent that we will always need necessary improvements. Many of the improvements that the city is trying to complete now have been needs for 20-plus years.”
Osborne said as the city continues to grow and improve, “it’s certain that infrastructure needs that are not on our radar today will be necessary 20 years from now.”
He used Fuller Lane as an to illustration this. “Eight years ago, Fuller Lane was considered a dead-end residential street and was not a high priority on the list of infrastructure projects. Today, the development and residential growth in our city has produced a forthcoming scenario in which Fuller Lane will become a major arterial street connecting [Arkansas] Highway 267 and Country Club Road. Because of that, the need to widen and improve Fuller Lane increased dramatically.
“As Searcy grows and development continues, infrastructure needs increase and change accordingly. The $2.6 million annually allows the city to responsibly address existing infrastructure needs and secures a reasonable, responsible amount of funding for future infrastructure needs. Streets and drainage repairs never stop. Wear and tear from traffic, weather, erosions and all other ongoing uses put a constant strain on our infrastructure. It’s the city responsibility to keep up with these needs.”
The city’s master plan lists $51,448,480 for 17 projects, including a Cloverdale drainage project and County Club Road project, which were part of the eight-year plan. Osborne said while the eight-year plan addressed portions of the Cloverdale drainage improvements, there are more improvements needed. He said South Country Club Road has been widened and a sidewalk was added, allowing access to Westside Elementary School, but the current plan includes improvements to East and West Country Club Roads from Sawmill Road to Arkansas Highway 13.
“The city has identified significant street and drainage projects that need to be constructed over the next 20 years to maintain a system that allows citizens to drive, walk and bicycle safely and promote and encourage continued economic development,” he said. “Historically, the city of Searcy did not have the funding to adequately maintain street and drainage infrastructure.
“The eight-year plan was a great starting point that allowed the city to move toward a system of regular maintenance and upgrade to necessary infrastructure. Renewal of the existing sales tax allows the city to commit to taking care of its immediate and long-term infrastructure needs.”
The lists of projects “is not an all-inclusive list of every infrastructure need in our city,” Osborne said. “Instead, it is a calculated snapshot of our infrastructure needs over the next 20-30 years. That list will continue to evolve and adapt as our city develops. It’s likely that in a decade, there may be some projects that were listed in this snapshot that are less of a priority than they were thought to be today. Again, this list is an educated approximation of important infrastructure projects that are needed over the next 20-30 years.”
The streets list includes Moore Avenue, Holmes Road, North Ella Street, Skyline Drive, Pleasure Avenue, East Country Club Road and Booth Road, he said.
A few of the drainage improvements needed are “improvement to the channel for Key Branch; acquire property and relocate the drainage ditch along the eastern edge of Cloverdale to get the existing channel away from a high-pressure gas line; improvement to channel from Cloverdale along Park Avenue and continuing to the eastern boundary of Searcy; stormwater detention for the eastern parts of Searcy to help alleviate downstream flooding issues; improvements to the drainage ditch that currently runs through the Cloverdale Addition from Race Avenue then westerly between Mohawk Drive and Cloverdale Boulevard; replace Gin Creek bridge on Elm Street; replace Gin Creek bridge on Pecan Street; replace large culverts at Deener Creek on North Ella Street with a bridge structure; repair metal culverts all over town that have rusted and need repair. “These either need to be replaced or have a liner installed to prevent sinkholes in yards,” he said.
He said that list is “just a portion of the street and drainage improvements that the city needs at this time. ... Based on growth, normal wear and tear and the useful life of the components in our system, it is expected that a similar list will be in place 10, 20, or 30 years or more into the future.”
While the city does have an annual drainage program of $100,000 included in the plan, Osborne said that “would be used for routine drainage repair projects undertaken by city staff in their day-to-day operations. The program is needed because the $75,000 from the street fund does not provide enough funds to keep up with the needs. Collectively, this amount should provide enough funds to keep up with the needs. Collectively, this amount should provide the funds necessary for routine drainage projects. The drainage infrastructure in Searcy is aging and more in need of repair with each passing year.”
Although the bulk of the money in the infrastructure needs would go toward the street and drainage projects, the master plan also lists $120,000 per year for sidewalks.
“The city has numerous sidewalks that are in various stages of disrepair,” Osborne said. “There are also large sections of town that simply do no have have sidewalks. $120,000 would provide sidewalks for approximately eight to 10 blocks per year.
“The city has a responsibility to provide safe avenues for people of all ages to walk or drive. As it relates to walking, whether it is a child walking to school, a young adult seeking recreation or an older adult getting needed exercise, this has been a neglected responsibility for years due to insufficient funding. The city is committed to making consistent improvements every year to enhance safety for our schoolchildren and adults who are otherwise forced to walk in the street.”
The plan also has $45,636.83 listed annually for staffing expenses. Osborne didn’t specifically address how that money would be spend, but said “annual staffing needs for the street department are approximately $544,000. The city needs $46,000 annually from one-cent revenues to help cover the staffing expenses for this department.”
The questions sent to Osborne last week concerning the infrastructure needs also were sent to City Engineer Mark Lane as the department head over those areas. Osborne’s answers were emailed to Lane on Monday by The Daily Citizen, who said he didn’t see anything Osborne said that Lane couldn’t support.
