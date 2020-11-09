A “significant” COVID-19 outbreak has caused the White County Central School District to move to virtual learning until Nov. 19.
“As of right now, we have 42 active cases between faculty, staff and students, K through 12,” Superintendent Dean Stanley said Monday. “In addition to that, we have another 149 quarantined. With those types of numbers, we felt like going virtual for an extended period of time would give the virus a time to run its course and not expose so many people to it.”
The district reported an enrollment of 802 students in October.
According to Stanley, everyone should be able to handle virtual learning. “We are one to one.”
Stanley said the district is still delivering meals fromTuesday today through the last day on-campus classes are out Nov. 18. Students who have been taking on-site classes will report back to school Nov. 19.
“We are just trying to get a handle on this and get this as low as we can,” Stanley said.
Parents are being reminded to contact the school at (501) 729-3947 if any student tests positive for COVID-19 during the closure. Parents of elementary students (kindergarten-fourth) are asked to contact their student’s teacher if a device is needed or any other learning materials are needed. These items will be packaged for pick up.
Parents can come to the elementary office between 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. to get their child’s items. Upon arriving, parents are asked to call the office to let the secretary know they have arrived and the teacher will bring the items needed to the porch for them to pick up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.